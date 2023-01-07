ROUNDUP: Bacon, Warrensburg top Horde

Kara Bacon scored 18 points as the Warrensburg defeated Granville 64-35 in an Adirondack League girls basketball game on Friday night.

Hope Sherman contributed 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Burghers. Elli York finished with 10 points. Karla Sherman finished with nine points, nine rebounds, seven assists and seven steals. Zailey Baker had six points and Kailey Bacon had nine rebounds.