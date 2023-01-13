ROUNDUP: Bacon leads way as Burghers top Tanagers

Kara Bacon netted 18 points as the Warrensburg beat Hartford 48-42 in an Adirondack League girls basketball game on Friday night.

Karla Sherman had nine points while Elli York and Zailey Baker scored six each for the winners.

Top scorers for Hartford were Alawnah Dunda (15), Raeghan Liebig (none), Cailin Severance (seven) and Mckenzie Johnson (six).

HADLEY-LUZERNE 50, FORT ANN 24: Madison Lent recorded 22 points, including 21 in the first half, and Jordanna Kenny contributed 15 as the Eagles beat the Cardinals.

Kayleigh Hardy was top scorer for Fort Ann with 12 points.

WHITEHALL 72, SALEM 34: Samantha Howland's 24-point game helped the Railroaders stay unbeaten in the Adirondack League.

Blake Bird had 12 points, Madison Gould scored 11 and Ashlyn Groesbeck had nine for Whitehall (9-0 league, 10-1 overall). The Railroaders held Salem to 10 or fewer points in all four quarters.

Leading scorers for the Generals were Mary Kate McPhee (12), Hannah Gongola (10) and Sierra Phillips (eight).

INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 39, WELLS 18: Olivia Zumpano scored 11 points and the Orange rode a strong defensive effort to victory over Wells.

Haylie Puterko and Charlotte Liddle both scored eight points for Indian Lake-Long Lake, which led 18-6 at halftime. Kaitlyn Cannan recorded 11 rebounds, seven blocks and five steals. IL-LL improved to 9-3.

Jocylen Welch and Korrine Bly each scored six points for Wells.

GREENWICH 80, WATERFORD 26: Norah Niesz and Brooke Kuzmich each scored 21 points as the Witches ran their Wasaren League record to 9-0 on Thursday night.

Grace Autiello netted 14 points and Adrianna Rojas and Reegan Mullen had eight points each for Greenwich (12-0 overall). Maddy Atwood led Waterford with a 10-point effort.

NORTHVILLE 51, GLOVERSVILLE 44: Hailey Monroe scored 23 points in the Falcons' non-league win. Zoie Tesi led Gloversville with 23 points.