ARGYLE 49, SALEM 48

League: Adirondack League, Friday

Argyle (1-0, 1-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Erica Liddle 0 0 0 0

Paige Cormie 4 0 1 9

Kylee Humiston 2 3 0 13

Shelby Caprood 9 0 3 21

Bryanne Mattison 1 0 2 4

Madison Gillis 0 0 0 0

Lillianna Kingsley 1 0 0 2

Totals 17 3 6 49

Salem (0-1, 0-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Amber Terry 3 0 0 6

Blake Riche 1 0 4 6

Brianna Boyark 3 0 0 6

Mackenzie Spencer 4 0 3 11

Mikayah Rushinski 2 2 1 11

Keenan Fronhoffer 0 0 0 0

Emily Curtis 1 0 0 2

Madison Barrett 2 0 0 4

Katie Sweenor 1 0 0 2

Cassandra Agathon 0 0 0 0

Totals 17 2 8 48

Argyle 7 13 11 13 5 — 49

Salem 12 8 8 16 4 — 48

Other stats: Caprood (Arg) 20 rebounds. Cormie (Arg) 10 rebounds. Liddle (Arg) 6 assists.

Notes: Adirondack League season opener for both teams was a OT thriller. Game tied up many times with several lead changes. Argyle senior Erica Liddle assisted on freshman Kylee Humiston’s 3-pointer with about 3 seconds left in overtime to put the Scots up by one point. Shelby Caprood led Argyle with 21 points and 20 rebounds. Humiston put Argyle up by 2 with about seven seconds left in regulation. Salem forced OT on a contested Mikayah Rushinski baseline shot at the buzzer. Mackenzie Spencer and Rushinski lead Salem with 11 points each. Argyle had two players foul out and Salem had one.

WHITEHALL 46, HADLEY-LUZERNE 23

League: Adirondack League

Whitehall

2P 3P FT TP

Abbi Baker 0 0 0 0

Blake Bird 1 0 1 3

Zoe Eggleston 1 0 2 4

Madison Gould 2 0 0 4

Ashlyn Groesbeck 0 2 0 6

Amelia Lyng 0 0 0 0

Kyrie Smith 6 0 3 15

Riley West 4 0 0 8

Olivia Whiting 3 0 0 6

Totals 17 2 6 46

Hadley-Luzerne

2P 3P FT TP

Gabby Graham 0 0 0 0

Jordanna Kenny 2 0 0 4

Serena Goman 2 0 0 4

Madison Lent 3 0 1 7

Elaina Diamond 0 0 0 0

Leena Haskell 0 0 0 0

Kayla Kenny 3 0 2 8

Totals 10 0 3 23

Whitehall 10 6 11 19 — 46

Hadley-Luzerne 2 3 10 8 — 23

Notes: Whitehall jumped out to an early lead and never let the Eagles make up any ground. Kyrie Smith led all scorers with 15 points.

NE CLINTON 59, STILLWATER 43

League: Non-league

NE Clinton

2P 3P FT TP

McComb 4 1 2 13

Samble 0 0 4 4

Guenn 1 0 0 2

Lafountain 1 0 0 2

Hollister 3 1 2 11

Lafountain 2 0 0 4

Praire 0 0 0 0

Sample 2 0 2 6

Racine 9 1 0 21

Totals 22 3 10 63

Stillwater (0-4)

2P 3P FT TP

Marley Mueller 7 2 8 28

Molly Sheehan 1 2 1 9

Brooke Pickett 0 0 1 1

Devon Wagner 1 0 1 3

Leah Lescault 0 0 0 0

Trinity Cutler 0 0 0 0

Lauren Conroy 1 0 0 2

Totals 10 4 11 43

NE Clinton 19 15 11 14 — 59

Stillwater 9 11 9 14 — 43

MORIAH 43, HARTFORD 38

Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament

Moriah

2P 3P FT TP

J Varnette 0 0 0 0

N Williams 3 2 4 16

G Eichen 4 0 4 12

T Brussard 0 0 0 0

A Snyder 1 0 0 2

A Briggs 1 0 0 2

K Allen 1 0 0 2

K Stockwell 0 0 0 0

Z Olcott 2 0 1 5

S Baker 1 0 2 4

Totals 13 2 11 43

Hartford

2P 3P FT TP

G Mcfarren 3 1 5 14

I French 3 0 1 7

A Monroe 1 0 1 3

K Nims 4 0 4 12

C Wade 0 0 0 0

H Monroe 0 0 0 0

A Sesselman 1 0 0 2

S Monroe 0 0 0 0

A Dunda 0 0 0 0

K Sage 0 0 0 0

E Barker 0 0 0 0

Totals 12 1 11 38

Moriah 6 10 7 20 — 43

Hartford 10 7 14 7 — 38

