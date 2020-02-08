Roundup: Argyle clinches wild-card berth for playoffs

Notes: The Scots got off to a hot start, outscoring Hartford 20-4 in the first quarter in their Senior Game. Sophomores Lillianna Kingsley (15) and Paige Cormie (14) led Argyle in scoring. Argyle’s two lone seniors — Shelby Caprood and Erica Liddle — each scored 10 with Caprood grabbing 15 rebounds and Liddle adding 6 assists. Bryanne Mattison helped the Scots with 10 rebounds and 6 steals. Hartford was lead by Karlee Nims scoring 19 points and Abigail Monroe added 12. Argyle clinched the wild-card birth in the Adirondack League tourney and will play in the semifinals Tuesday evening. On Tuesday, Argyle visits Fort Edward while Corinth plays at Warrensburg.