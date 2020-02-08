Roundup: Argyle clinches wild-card berth for playoffs

ARGYLE 56, HARTFORD 47
League: Adirondack League
Hartford (8-6, 11-7)
2P 3P FT TP
Gabby McFarren 0 2 2 8
Abigail Monroe 4 0 4 12
Karlee Nims 8 0 3 19
Cassandra Wade 1 0 0 2
Hannah Monroe 0 0 0 0
Alexis Sesselman 1 0 0 2
Sarah Monroe 1 0 2 4
Totals 15 2 11 47
Argyle (10-4, 13-5)
2P 3P FT TP
Erica Liddle 0 2 4 10
Paige Cormie 1 2 6 14
Kylee Humiston 1 1 0 5
Shelby Caprood 4 0 2 10
Bryanne Mattison 0 0 2 2
Madison Gillis 0 0 0 0
Lillianna Kingsley 3 1 6 15
Hannah Brady 0 0 0 0
Totals 9 6 20 56
Hartford 4 15 10 18 — 47
Argyle 20 7 15 14 — 56
Other stats: Caprood (Arg) 15 rebounds. Mattison (Arg) 10 rebounds. Cormie (Arg) 6 rebounds. Liddle (Arg) 6 assists.
Notes: The Scots got off to a hot start, outscoring Hartford 20-4 in the first quarter in their Senior Game. Sophomores Lillianna Kingsley (15) and Paige Cormie (14) led Argyle in scoring. Argyle’s two lone seniors — Shelby Caprood and Erica Liddle — each scored 10 with Caprood grabbing 15 rebounds and Liddle adding 6 assists. Bryanne Mattison helped the Scots with 10 rebounds and 6 steals. Hartford was lead by Karlee Nims scoring 19 points and Abigail Monroe added 12. Argyle clinched the wild-card birth in the Adirondack League tourney and will play in the semifinals Tuesday evening. On Tuesday, Argyle visits Fort Edward while Corinth plays at Warrensburg.
SALEM 58, NORTH WARREN 55
League: Adirondack League
Salem (9-5, 10-5)
2P 3P FT TP
Amber Terry 3 1 0 9
Brianna Boyark 2 0 0 4
Mackenzie Spencer 4 0 2 10
Blake Richie 4 0 4 12
Mikayah Rushinski 3 3 3 18
Keenan Fronhofer 2 0 1 5
Kate Sweenor 0 0 0 0
Emily Curtis 0 0 0 0
Madison Barrett 0 0 0 0
Totals 18 4 10 58
North Warren
2P 3P FT TP
Lauren Monroe 1 1 2 7
Jodi Bartlett 0 1 0 3
Kaitlyn Kramar 3 6 0 24
Holly Perry 0 0 0 0
Dani Kersey 0 0 0 0
Nicole Buckman 7 0 1 15
Tia Buttino 3 0 0 6
Totals 14 8 3 55
Salem 14 11 15 18 — 58
North Warren 13 10 17 15 — 55
Other stats: Bartlett (NW) 8 rebounds. Buttino (NW) 8 rebounds, 4 assists. Buckman (NW) 7 rebounds. Monroe (NW) 4 assists.
FORT EDWARD 55, FORT ANN 30
League: Adirondack League
Fort Ann
2P 3P FT TP
Paige 5 0 1 11
Lehooisky 5 0 0 10
Aratore 2 0 1 5
Cody 1 1 0 5
Hernandez 1 0 2 4
Totals 14 1 4 35
Fort Edward (14-0, 17-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Newell 0 2 0 6
Kholostinin 1 3 0 11
Gullick 4 0 0 8
Fish 4 1 0 11
Thomas 2 0 0 4
Mahoney 2 0 1 5
Durkee 1 0 0 2
Witters 0 0 0 0
Condon 3 0 0 6
Totals 17 6 1 53
Fort Ann 6 11 7 6 — 30
Fort Edward 25 6 12 12 — 55
Other stats: Thomas (FE) 14 rebounds, 8 assists. Fish (FE) 7 rebounds. Condon (FE) 6 rebounds.
CORINTH 68, GRANVILLE 30
League: Adirondack League
Granville (3-11, 5-12)
2P 3P FT TP
Perry 0 0 0 0
Corlew 1 1 1 6
Williams 4 0 1 9
Zovistoski 0 0 0 0
Phillips 0 0 0 0
Ludawig 1 0 0 2
Wilson 1 0 0 2
Tooley 0 1 0 3
McEachron 1 1 0 5
Beaver 1 0 1 3
Weeden 0 0 0 0
Totals 9 3 3 30
Corinth (10-4, 11-6)
2P 3P FT TP
Alex Carney 6 2 0 18
Olivia Mann 2 0 0 4
Emily Dingmon 9 1 0 21
Miranda Dockum 2 0 0 4
Anika Parnell 0 0 1 1
Amelia Robarge 0 0 0 0
Maddie DeLisle 1 3 1 12
Alexa Abbatantuono 1 2 0 8
Totals 21 8 2 68
Granville 10 6 4 10 — 30
Corinth 19 24 14 11 — 68
Other stats: Dingmon (Cor) 11 rebounds, 3 assists. DeLisle (Cor) 6 rebounds. Abbatantuono (Cor) 6 rebounds, 5 assists.
JV: Granville won.
Notes: Emily Dingmon led all scorers with 21 points to go along with 11 rebounds and 7 steals. Alex Carney had 18 points for Corinth, who finished up league play with a great team effort for the win.
HUDSON FALLS 44, BROADALBIN-PERTH 37
League: Foothills Council
Broadalbin-Perth (3-10, 3-11)
2P 3P FT TP
Bush 1 0 0 2
Goebel 2 2 3 13
Iannohi 2 1 0 7
Bellandi 1 0 0 2
Hayes 1 0 0 2
Granier 1 0 1 3
Palmateer 3 0 2 8
Totals 11 3 6 37
Hudson Falls (7-7, 9-8)
2P 3P FT TP
Ashlyn Hutchinson 1 0 0 2
Danielle Hogan 0 0 2 2
Brinley Inglee 5 2 0 16
Mikayla Varney 3 0 0 6
Madison Phillips 4 0 0 8
Hailie Casey 0 0 2 2
Laine Horrigan 0 0 0 0
Kay Osterhaudt 1 0 0 2
Mia Brewer 3 0 0 6
Totals 17 2 4 44
Broad.-Perth 11 9 7 10 — 37
Hudson Falls 14 11 13 6 — 44
Other stats: Casey (HuF) 8 rebounds. Phillips (HuF) 5 assists.
JV: Hudson Falls won.
CAMBRIDGE 68, BERNE-KNOX 36
League: Non-league
Cambridge (6-0, 17-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Lilly Phillips 1 4 0 14
Sophie Phillips 2 3 0 13
Ruth Nolan 0 2 0 6
Stasia Epler 1 2 0 8
Katie Simon 2 0 0 4
Abby Maher 0 0 1 1
Fiona Mooney 7 0 1 15
Jaylyn Prouty 0 1 0 3
Madison Price 0 0 0 0
McKayla McLenithan 2 0 0 4
Totals 15 12 2 68
Berne-Knox (9-3, 12-4)
2P 3P FT TP
Grace Tymchyn 3 0 0 6
Hailey Lawrence 0 0 0 0
Liz Lendrum 1 0 0 2
Taylor Meacham 2 1 0 7
Renee Zieske 0 0 0 0
Jaida Wesley 0 0 0 0
Alexis Wright 2 3 6 19
Kaelyn LaBalbo 0 0 0 0
Regan Smith 1 0 0 2
Paige Daguillo 0 0 0 0
Totals 9 4 6 36
Cambridge 22 21 18 7 — 68
Berne-Knox 13 5 7 11 — 36
Other stats: Mooney (Cam) 9 rebounds. S. Phillips (Cam) 5 assists.
JV: Cambridge won.
GREENWICH 50, HOOSIC VALLEY 48
League: Wasaren League
Hoosic Valley (2-5, 8-9)
2P 3P FT TP
Dickinson 2 0 5 9
Peckham 1 1 4 9
Searles 1 0 2 4
Lanoue 7 1 1 18
Chartier 4 0 0 8
Totals 15 2 12 48
Greenwich (5-2, 14-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Adrianna Rojas 5 2 9 25
Izzy Solan 0 0 2 2
Molly Brophy 4 0 1 9
Norah Niesz 2 0 0 4
Tess Merrill 1 0 1 3
Dylan Skiff 3 0 1 7
Totals 15 2 14 50
Hoosic Valley 13 11 10 14 — 48
Greenwich 15 10 9 16 — 50
JV: Greenwich won.