Railroaders roll past Crown Point

WHITEHALL 68, CROWN POINT 11
League: Non-league
Crown Point (0-4, 1-6)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Makenna Munson;1;0;0;2
Madison Munson;2;0;0;4
Gabrielle Mazotte;1;0;3;5
Totals;4;0;3;11
Whitehall (3-1, 5-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Blake Bird;3;0;0;6
Bri Eddy;2;0;0;4
Madison Gould;6;0;1;13
Ashlyn Groesbeck;4;0;0;8
Samantha Howland;9;0;0;18
Jayden Hughes;1;1;1;6
Vinna Jensen;2;0;1;5
Amelia Lyng;1;0;0;2
Brooklynn VanGuilder;0;0;0;0
Olivia Whiting;1;0;0;2
Ava Ruby;2;0;0;4
Totals;31;1;3;68
Crown Point;2;3;2;4 — 11
Whitehall;17;15;16;20 — 68
Notes: The Railroader defense allowed only four field goals and six foul shot attempts. Whitehall was led by Samantha Howland with 18 points and Madison Gould with 15. Whitehall got contributions offensively from every player. Crown Point was lead by Gabrielle Mazzotte with 5.