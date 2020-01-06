You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Queensbury wins battle of Foothills unbeatens
0 comments
alert

Queensbury wins battle of Foothills unbeatens

{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Hope Sullivan scored 18 points Monday night to lead Queensbury to a 54-48 victory over Amsterdam in a girls basketball showdown for first place in the Foothills Council.

Abby Doin added 14 points and Meghan O’Connor had 10 in a first-quarter outburst as the Spartans (7-0) built a 30-13 halftime lead.

Jackie Stanavich led four Rams players in double figures with 14 points as she led a second-half rally.

Check back later for a full story and a photo gallery.

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News