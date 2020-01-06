Queensbury wins battle of Foothills unbeatens

QUEENSBURY — Hope Sullivan scored 18 points Monday night to lead Queensbury to a 54-48 victory over Amsterdam in a girls basketball showdown for first place in the Foothills Council.
Abby Doin added 14 points and Meghan O’Connor had 10 in a first-quarter outburst as the Spartans (7-0) built a 30-13 halftime lead.
Jackie Stanavich led four Rams players in double figures with 14 points as she led a second-half rally.
