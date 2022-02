Queensbury surges past Holy Names

BURNT HILLS — A solid third quarter boosted the Queensbury Spartans to a 63-47 victory over Holy Names on Thursday in the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament.

The third-seeded Spartans earned a trip to the Class A semifinals, where they’ll face second-seeded Burnt Hills next Wednesday at Hudson Valley Community College (6 p.m.).

Queensbury had to overcome some foul trouble in Thursday’s game and led 25-23 at halftime. The Spartans pulled away with a 23-10 third quarter.

“We were a little sloppy in the beginning,” coach Megan Bethel said. “We just started playing more like ourselves.”

Shea Canavan scored 10 of her 15 points in the third period.

“She was just playing great basketball,” Bethel said. “She was everywhere.”

Kendra Ballard led the way for Queensbury with a 19-point game. Four other players scored at least six points as the Spartans improved to 18-3.

Sophia Bologna led Holy Names with a 27-point performance.

Queensbury played Burnt Hills earlier this season and lost to the Suburban Council team. QHS has won 13 straight since that game.

“They’re a good, athletic team ... athlete-wise we’re the same, with multi-sport athletes and good competitors,” Bethel said. “It’s going to be a good contest.”

Class A Quarterfinal Holy Names ;2P;3P;FT;TP S. Bologna;5;3;8;27 F. Donlon;0;0;0;0 R. Carroll;3;1;3;12 R. Good;2;0;0;4 K. McLaughlin;0;0;4;4 Totals;10;4;15;47 Queensbury (18-3) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Delaney Donohue;1;1;1;6 Brigid Duffy;2;1;1;8 Kendra Ballard;7;0;5;19 Aislynn Dixon;0;2;0;6 Dyllan Ray;1;1;2;7 Shea Canavan;2;3;2;15 Anabelle Trowbridge;1;0;0;2 Totals;14;8;11;63 Holy Names;6;17;10;14 — 47 Queensbury;19;6;23;15 — 63

Thursday's Sectional Scoreboard (complete) Scores from Thursday's sectional playoff games, updated as the night moves along.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0