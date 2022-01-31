Queensbury rolls past South High in Foothills showdown

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Using a furious full-court press to feed its offense, the Queensbury girls basketball team cruised to a 54-29 victory Monday night over South Glens Falls.

The showdown for first place in the Foothills Council turned into a decidedly one-sided game after the opening quarter.

“They came out fighting,” Queensbury coach Megan Bethel said of her team, which improved to 13-1 in the league, 13-3 overall. “We played great defense, and the girls were moving the ball very well on the offensive end and getting a lot of open looks.”

The Spartans overtook South High, seizing a 12-10 lead by the end of the first quarter, then opened a 26-17 halftime advantage before going on a 10-2 run through the third quarter. Queensbury pushed its lead into the 20s in the fourth quarter.

Kendra Ballard led the balanced Spartans with 10 points, and Brigid Duffy and Shea Canavan each added nine.

More important for Queensbury, they held Bulldogs leading scorer Sydney Hart to nine points — 15 below her season average. Sophia Hallenbeck scored 12 points to lead South High (12-2, 12-4), which was missing center Kate McDonough.

“We knew we had to contain Sydney Hart, she’s a phenomenal player,” Bethel said. “We have some quick, scrappy, athletic kids who work hard.”

The Spartans are enjoying an outstanding season — their first since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Queensbury did not play winter sports a year ago.

Only Duffy, the Spartans’ senior point guard, remains from Queensbury’s Class A sectional runner-up squad of two years ago. The rest played JV, and Canavan is only a freshman.

With Duffy, Canavan and Delaney Donohue at the guard spots, and Ballard and Annabelle Trowbridge at forwards, the Spartans are in good position to win the regular-season title with four games remaining.

“They have jelled very well — they play together and they’re very unselfish,” Bethel said. “At the beginning of the year, we talked about getting better every day, and they have excelled at improvement.”

Queensbury 54, South High 29

Queensbury (13-1, 13-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Delaney Donahue 2 0 0 4

Brigid Duffy 2 1 2 9

Kendra Ballard 3 0 4 10

A. Bongiorno 0 0 0 0

Aislynn Dixon 1 2 0 8

Dyllan Ray 1 0 0 2

Shea Canavan 0 3 0 9

A. Trowbridge 2 0 1 5

Elizabeth Rowley 2 0 0 4

Janae Stewart 0 0 0 0

Sedona Jones 0 1 0 3

Totals 13 7 7 54

South Glens Falls (12-2, 12-4)

2P 3P FT TP

Abigail Newell 0 0 0 0

Bailee Wolfe 0 1 0 3

Jordan Wolfe 0 0 0 0

Sydney Hart 3 0 3 9

Rori Novac 1 0 1 3

Alivia Killian 0 0 0 0

M. Fitzsimmons 0 0 0 0

Jade Maille 1 0 0 2

Sophia Hallenbeck 6 0 0 12

Elena Kennedy 0 0 0 0

Totals 11 1 4 29

Queensbury 12 14 10 18 — 54

South High 10 7 2 10 — 29

JV: South High won

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0