Queensbury reaches Class A title game

“It was very surprising that nothing was falling for us,” Ballard said, shaking her head. “I don’t know what we were doing. We can’t start like that on Saturday.”

Trailing 13-4 late in the first quarter, Ballard beat the buzzer with a jump shot to spark a 14-0 Queensbury run into the second quarter, including a Sullivan 3-pointer and seven points by Ballard. The Spartans, scoring several points off of turnovers, finished the half leading 23-18.

“We definitely started off slow, but our defense came together and we started to get some good looks (at the basket), we started looking for each other and that got our momentum going,” Sullivan said.

“In practice, if we start missing a lot of shots, our coaches tell us to keep shooting, keep playing, get in and get rebounds — the shots will start falling,” Ballard said. “We really wanted to expand the gap for more of a cushion, so we needed to turn defense into offense.”

Holy Names opened the third quarter with another 6-0 run, taking a 24-23 lead on Cassandra Paul’s hook shot midway through the period. However, the Spartans closed the quarter on a 12-0 run, sparked by O’Connor’s 3-pointer with 3:27 left in the quarter.