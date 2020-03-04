You are the owner of this article.
Queensbury reaches Class A title game
TROY — A terrible start, a couple of strong runs and a sloppy finish still added up to a victory for the Queensbury girls basketball team Wednesday night.

And that puts the Spartans right back where they finished last season — in the Class A title game of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament for a rematch with perennial power Averill Park.

Despite some trouble with shooting and fouls, Queensbury — the No. 1-ranked team in the state — earned a 51-42 semifinal victory over Holy Names. The Spartans (20-1) return to Hudson Valley Community College on Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. showdown with six-time Section II champ Averill Park.

Seniors Hailey Ballard and Hope Sullivan led Queensbury with 19 and 13 points, respectively, and the Spartans’ defense came around in time to spark their offense in the middle two quarters.

“It’s really survive and advance,” Queensbury coach Megan Bethel said. “We can do better. We have to play better on Saturday. We can’t have any lulls like we did in the first quarter and the second half.”

The most surprising lull came in the opening minutes, when the Spartans missed their first eight shots and found themselves down 6-0 to fourth-seeded Holy Names (18-4). Sullivan scored Queensbury’s first points five minutes into the game, off a steal by Meghan O’Connor.

“It was very surprising that nothing was falling for us,” Ballard said, shaking her head. “I don’t know what we were doing. We can’t start like that on Saturday.”

Trailing 13-4 late in the first quarter, Ballard beat the buzzer with a jump shot to spark a 14-0 Queensbury run into the second quarter, including a Sullivan 3-pointer and seven points by Ballard. The Spartans, scoring several points off of turnovers, finished the half leading 23-18.

“We definitely started off slow, but our defense came together and we started to get some good looks (at the basket), we started looking for each other and that got our momentum going,” Sullivan said.

“In practice, if we start missing a lot of shots, our coaches tell us to keep shooting, keep playing, get in and get rebounds — the shots will start falling,” Ballard said. “We really wanted to expand the gap for more of a cushion, so we needed to turn defense into offense.”

Holy Names opened the third quarter with another 6-0 run, taking a 24-23 lead on Cassandra Paul’s hook shot midway through the period. However, the Spartans closed the quarter on a 12-0 run, sparked by O’Connor’s 3-pointer with 3:27 left in the quarter.

Queensbury, which scored nine of its points off turnovers in that run, extended its lead to 40-26 early in the fourth quarter.

The Spartans’ third-quarter run coincided with Holy Names’ 6-foot forward Grace Fields (15 points) going to the bench with her fourth foul.

“Good teams take advantage of situations like that, and they went into full gear,” Holy Names coach Steven Gigliello said. “They’re the No. 1 team in the state, but for bits and pieces of the game, we were ahead or down only a few points.”

Fourteen points was the biggest lead Queensbury could muster in the final eight minutes, as Holy Names took advantage of some sloppy play, staying close with regular trips to the foul line.

“We started getting into our heads a little bit, the game got a little physical, but we came out on top,” Sullivan said.

“It was frustrating, but we’re moving on to the big game,” Bethel said.

Class A Semifinal

Holy Names (18-4)

2P 3P FT TP

Mia Farley 2 0 1 5

Grace Field 4 1 4 15

Samantha Paul 0 0 1 1

Haley Reyes 1 0 2 4

Morgan Taylor 0 0 1 1

Lauren Ladopoulos 0 0 2 2

Stylianna Mantzouris 1 0 0 2

Cassandra Paul 5 0 2 12

Totals 13 1 13 42

Queensbury (20-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Meghan O’Connor 1 1 0 5

Brigid Duffy 1 0 5 7

Hailey Ballard 9 0 1 19

Kaileigh Hunt 2 0 1 5

Abby Doin 1 0 0 2

Fiona Hunt 0 0 0 0

Cassidy Ray 0 0 0 0

Hope Sullivan 1 2 5 13

Totals 15 3 12 51

Holy Names 13 5 6 18 — 42

Queensbury 6 17 12 16 — 51

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.

Sectional Scoreboard

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class D Semifinals

Argyle 71, Northville 59

North Warren 64, G'town 61

Section VII Tournament

Class D Semifinals

Schroon Lake 65, Keene 52

Willsboro 38, Crown Point 37

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class A Semifinals

Averill Park 54, Troy 32

Queensbury 51, Holy Names 42

