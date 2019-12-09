{{featured_button_text}}
Queensbury vs. Hudson Falls girls basketball

Hudson Falls' Mikayla Varney, left, blocks a shot by Queensbury's Hailey Ballard during Monday night's Foothills Council girls basketball game at Hudson Falls.

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

HUDSON FALLS — Hailey Ballard scored 19 points and Hope Sullivan reached 1,000 points for her career Monday night as Queensbury topped Hudson Falls, 58-35.

Sullivan netted 11 points, exactly what the senior guard needed to reach 1,000.

The win kept the Spartans unbeaten at 3-0 in Foothills Council girls basketball, as they pulled away from a 24-19 halftime lead.

“We struggled in the first half defensively, we couldn’t grab rebounds,” Queensbury coach Megan Bethel said. “We had a little conversation at halftime, and we came out and played much better on defense in the second half.”

The Spartans have the advantage of five senior starters, all of whom have started three or four seasons, so expectations are high for the Class A sectional runners-up.

“You want to get better very game, every year, so naturally we want to improve on what we did last year,” Bethel said.

Queensbury is playing without starting post player Kaileigh Hunt, who is out 3-4 weeks, so a rotation of Cassidy Ray, Jasmin Pepe, Kelsey Zehr and Fiona Hunt has been filling her spot.

Brinley Inglee led Hudson Falls with 11 points.

