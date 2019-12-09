HUDSON FALLS — Hailey Ballard scored 19 points and Hope Sullivan reached 1,000 points for her career Monday night as Queensbury topped Hudson Falls, 58-35.
Sullivan netted 11 points, exactly what the senior guard needed to reach 1,000.
The win kept the Spartans unbeaten at 3-0 in Foothills Council girls basketball, as they pulled away from a 24-19 halftime lead.
“We struggled in the first half defensively, we couldn’t grab rebounds,” Queensbury coach Megan Bethel said. “We had a little conversation at halftime, and we came out and played much better on defense in the second half.”
The Spartans have the advantage of five senior starters, all of whom have started three or four seasons, so expectations are high for the Class A sectional runners-up.
“You want to get better very game, every year, so naturally we want to improve on what we did last year,” Bethel said.
Queensbury is playing without starting post player Kaileigh Hunt, who is out 3-4 weeks, so a rotation of Cassidy Ray, Jasmin Pepe, Kelsey Zehr and Fiona Hunt has been filling her spot.
Brinley Inglee led Hudson Falls with 11 points.
Queensbury 58, Hudson Falls 35
Queensbury (3-0, 3-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Megan O'Connor;0;0;0;0
Ali Wallace;1;0;0;2
Brigid Duffy;2;1;0;7
Hailey Ballard;7;1;2;19
Mirabelle Ross;0;1;0;3
Shea Murray;1;0;0;2
Abby Doin;2;0;0;4
Fiona Hunt;1;0;0;2
Cassidy Ray;3;0;0;6
Jasmin Pepe;1;0;0;2
Hope Sullivan;0;2;5;11
Totals;18;5;7;58
Hudson Falls (1-1, 1-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Danielle Hogan;3;0;0;6
Brinley Inglee;2;1;4;11
Mikayla Varney;2;1;2;9
Madison Phillips;1;0;0;2
Hailie Casey;1;0;0;2
Kayleigh Osterhaudt;2;0;1;5
Totals;11;2;7;35
Queensbury;13;11;19;15 — 58
Hudson Falls;13;6;8;8 — 35 JV: Queensbury won.
Queensbury vs. Hudson Falls girls basketball
Queensbury's Shea Murray, left, and Hudson Falls' Mikayla Varney reach for the ball during Monday night's Foothills Council girls basketball game at Hudson Falls.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Queensbury vs. Hudson Falls girls basketball
Hudson Falls' Mikayla Varney, left, blocks a shot by Queensbury's Hailey Ballard during Monday night's Foothills Council girls basketball game at Hudson Falls.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Queensbury vs. Hudson Falls girls basketball
Queensbury's Cassidy Ray, left, and Hudson Falls's Hailie Casey look for a rebound after a missed foul shot during Monday night's Foothills Council girls basketball game at Hudson Falls.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Queensbury vs. Hudson Falls girls basketball
Hudson Falls' Hailie Casey attempts to recover the ball as Queensbury's Abby Doin, front, looks on during Monday night's Foothills Council girls basketball game at Hudson Falls.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Queensbury vs. Hudson Falls girls basketball
Hudson Falls' Brinley Inglee, left, guards Queensbury's Hope Sullivan as she looks for a pass during Monday night's Foothills Council girls basketball game at Hudson Falls.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Queensbury vs. Hudson Falls girls basketball
Hudson Falls' Madison Phillips, left, guards Queensbury's Abby Doin as she looks for a pass during Monday night's Foothills Council girls basketball game at Hudson Falls.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Queensbury vs. Hudson Falls girls basketball
Queensbury's Hope Sullivan recovers the ball from a fallen Hudson Falls player during Monday night's Foothills Council girls basketball game at Hudson Falls.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Queensbury vs. Hudson Falls girls basketball
Hudson Falls' Hailie Casey and Brinley Inglee (14) guard Queensbury's Cassidy Ray during Monday night's Foothills Council girls basketball game at Hudson Falls.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Congratulations
Queensbury varsity basketball players congratulate Hope Sullivan after she scored her 1,000th career point during Monday night's Foothills Council girls basketball game at Hudson Falls.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Queensbury vs. Hudson Falls girls basketball
Queensbury's Hope Sullivan prepares for play to start following a brief acknowledgement of scoring her 1,000th career point during Monday night's Foothills Council girls basketball game at Hudson Falls.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
