QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury girls basketball team jumped out to a 15-0 first-quarter lead and rolled to a 42-15 victory over South Glens Falls on Monday night.
The Spartans (12-1, 12-6) and South High (12-1, 16-3) finish the league season tied for first place in the Foothills Council.
Shea Canavan scored 12 points and Kendra Ballard and Dyllan Ray added 11 apiece for Queensbury.
Defensively, Queensbury shut down the Bulldogs, forcing 18 turnovers in the first half alone.
Check back later for a full story from this game.
PHOTO GALLERY: South High at Queensbury girls basketball
Girls basketball: South High at Queensbury
Shea Canavan (15) drives past Alivia Killian (11)
Andy Camp, Special to The Post-Star
Girls basketball: South High at Queensbury
South High's Jade Maille (13) tries to take a loose ball from Shea Canavan (15) while Elizabeth Rowley (23) and Dyllan Ray look on during Monday's Foothills Council girls basketball game.
Andy Camp, Special to The Post-Star
Girls basketball: South High at Queensbury
Kaitlin McDonough (4) of South High tries to block Shea Canavan's shot from the front while Jade Maille (13) blocks from behind during Monday's Foothills Council girls basketball game.
Andy Camp, Special to The Post-Star
Girls basketball: South High at Queensbury
South High coach Michael Wolfe addresses his team during a time out in Monday's Foothills Council girls basketball game.
Andy Camp, Special to The Post-Star
Girls basketball: South High at Queensbury
Queensbury's Kendra Ballard (5) and South High's Sophia Hallenbeck (14) fight for position after a free throw during Monday's Foothills Council girls basketball game.
Andy Camp, Special to The Post-Star
Girls basketball: South High at Queensbury
Jade Maille (13) of South High drives between Kendra Ballard and another Spartan defender during Monday's Foothills Council girls basketball game.
Andy Camp, Special to The Post-Star
Girls basketball: South High at Queensbury
Queensbury coach Megan Bethel goes over strategy with her team during Monday's Foothills Council girls basketball game.
Andy Camp, Special to The Post-Star
Girls basketball: South High at Queensbury
Queensbury's Shea Canavan (15) and South High's Alivia Killian (11) go for the loose ball during Monday's Foothills Council girls basketball game.
Andy Camp, Special to The Post-Star
Girls basketball: South High at Queensbury
Queensbury's Kendra Ballard (5) runs into South High's Kaitlin McDonough (4) as she tries for a layup during Monday's Foothills Council girls basketball game.
Andy Camp, Special to The Post-Star
Girls basketball: South High at Queensbury
Jade Maille (13) of South High is closely guarded by Shea Canavan (15) of Queensbury during Monday's Foothills Council girls basketball game.
Andy Camp, Special to The Post-Star
Girls basketball: South High at Queensbury
Queensbury's Dyllan Ray (14) slows down South High's Jordan Wolfe (2) during Monday's Foothills Council girls basketball game.
Andy Camp, Special to The Post-Star
Girls basketball: South High at Queensbury
South High's Jade Maille is very closely guarded by Caleigh Johnson (13) during Monday's Foothills Council girls basketball game.
Andy Camp, Special to The Post-Star
Girls basketball: South High at Queensbury
Queensbury's Kendra Ballard (5) and South High's Kaitlin McDonough (4) jump for the opening tip-off during Monday's Foothills Council girls basketball game.
Andy Camp, Special to The Post-Star
Girls basketball: South High at Queensbury
Queensbury's Kendra Ballard (5) and South High's Kaitlin McDonough (4) jump for the opening tip-off during Monday's Foothills Council girls basketball game.
Andy Camp, Special to The Post-Star
Girls basketball: South High at Queensbury
Queensbury's Elizabeth Rowley puts the ball in play during Monday's Foothills Council girls basketball game against South Glens Falls.
Andy Camp, Special to The Post-Star
Girls basketball: South High at Queensbury
Shea Canavan (15) of Queensbury tries to drive to the hoop against Alivia Killian (11) of Queensbury during Monday's Foothills Council girls basketball game.
Andy Camp, Special to The Post-Star
Girls basketball: South High at Queensbury
Shea Canavan (15) of Queensbury shoots a jump shot over Alivia Killian (11) of South Glens Falls during Monday's Foothills Council girls basketball game.
Andy Camp, Special to The Post-Star
Girls basketball: South High at Queensbury
Elizabeth Rowley (23) of Queensbury guards Sophia Hallenbeck (14) of South High during Monday's Foothills Council girls basketball game.
Andy Camp, Special to The Post-Star
Girls basketball: South High at Queensbury
South High's Bailee Wolfe (1) throws a pass under the arm of Queensbury's Shea Canavan during Monday's Foothills Council girls basketball game.
Andy Camp, Special to The Post-Star
Girls basketball: South High at Queensbury
Players look to the referee for the call during Monday's Foothills Council girls basketball game.
Andy Camp, Special to The Post-Star
Girls basketball: South High at Queensbury
Sophia Hallenbeck of South High shoots over Queensbury's Elizabeth Rowley (23) and Kendra Ballard (5) during Monday's Foothills Council girls basketball game.
Andy Camp, Special to The Post-Star
Girls basketball: South High at Queensbury
Dyllan Ray (14) of Queensbury goes for the basket after the steal as South High's Alivia Killian tries to catch her during Monday's Foothills Council girls basketball game.
Andy Camp, Special to The Post-Star
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!