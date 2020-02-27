Queensbury girls roll past Hudson Falls in Class A

QUEENSBURY — They're ranked first in the state, they're 19-1, and don't look now, but Hope Sullivan is back on the court.
Hailey Ballard scored 16 points and Sullivan added 10 in her first game back from an injury as Queensbury rolled to a 67-35 victory over Hudson Falls Thursday night in a Class A quarterfinal.
The top-seeded Spartans advance to the semifinals of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament on Wednesday. They are scheduled to face fourth seed Holy Names at 7:30 p.m. at Hudson Valley Community College.
After a slow start, the Spartans knocked the rust off and pulled away quickly, outscoring Hudson Falls 28-7 in the second quarter. Ballard scored nine points in that quarter.
"Last time we played was last Monday, so 10 days of practice ... not playing a game is hard," coach Megan Bethel said. "I figured it would take a little bit to get going again. You can only simulate so much in practice."
QHS up 48-14 in the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/lQv0qKGhrP— Greg Brownell (@glensfallsse) February 28, 2020
Having Sullivan back on the court added yet another dimension to a team that's already stocked with seniors and all-stars. Sullivan was wearing a brace to keep her shoulder from popping out.
"It's painful, but you gotta do what you gotta do," she said.
"She just brings so much energy to the team," Bethel said. "So having her out there, it's a whole nother level."
Sullivan scored on one of the Spartans' first trips down the court, but it wasn't until the second quarter that everything kicked in for the home team. The Spartans' pesky defense was strong and 10 players shared in the scoring. Cassidy Ray and Abby Doin each contributed nine points.
Here’s one off the fast break. pic.twitter.com/huwyTuOUl7— Greg Brownell (@glensfallsse) February 28, 2020
"We knew we had to get right to it, so it was definitely a weak start," Sullivan said, "but we brought it right back together, did what we needed to do and finished it."
Hudson Falls, which finished at 10-11, got a game-high 19 points from Brinley Inglee.
"We competed in the first quarter and we didn't make some mistakes," coach Ross Cortese said. "When you make a mistake with a team like that they make you pay. Our kids competed. (The Spartans are) an excellent team, by their record and their ranking and everything else. So, hat's off to them."
Follow Sports Editor Greg Brownell on Twitter: @glensfallsse.
Rebound and two for QHS. pic.twitter.com/LP7EHiwcZb— Greg Brownell (@glensfallsse) February 28, 2020