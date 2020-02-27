Queensbury girls roll past Hudson Falls in Class A

QUEENSBURY — They're ranked first in the state, they're 19-1, and don't look now, but Hope Sullivan is back on the court.

Hailey Ballard scored 16 points and Sullivan added 10 in her first game back from an injury as Queensbury rolled to a 67-35 victory over Hudson Falls Thursday night in a Class A quarterfinal.

The top-seeded Spartans advance to the semifinals of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament on Wednesday. They are scheduled to face fourth seed Holy Names at 7:30 p.m. at Hudson Valley Community College.

After a slow start, the Spartans knocked the rust off and pulled away quickly, outscoring Hudson Falls 28-7 in the second quarter. Ballard scored nine points in that quarter.

"Last time we played was last Monday, so 10 days of practice ... not playing a game is hard," coach Megan Bethel said. "I figured it would take a little bit to get going again. You can only simulate so much in practice."

Having Sullivan back on the court added yet another dimension to a team that's already stocked with seniors and all-stars. Sullivan was wearing a brace to keep her shoulder from popping out.

"It's painful, but you gotta do what you gotta do," she said.