Queensbury falls to Averill Park in Class A girls final

TROY — Tournament MVP Michelina Lombardi scored 14 points Saturday to lead Averill Park to a 52-39 Class A championship victory over Queensbury in the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Julia Gelder added 12 points and Amelia Wood had 11 for Averill Park (17-6), which won its seventh straight Section II championship.
For No. 1-ranked Queensbury (20-2), Meghan O'Connor led the Spartans with nine points. The Spartans struggled with early foul trouble and could not sustain their offense.
Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.
Class A Championship
Averill Park (17-6)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Kelsey Wood;4;0;0;8
Amelia Wood;1;0;9;11
Anna Jankovic;2;0;0;4
Michelina Lombardi;3;2;2;14
Alison Lapinski;0;1;0;3
Julia Gelder;2;1;5;12
Emma Burdick;0;0;0;0
Lindsey Hitchcock;0;0;0;0
Totals;12;4;16;52
Queensbury (20-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Hailey Ballard;2;1;1;8
Abby Doin;3;0;0;6
Hope Sullivan;1;1;0;5
Cassidy Ray;2;0;1;5
Meghan O'Connor;3;1;0;9
Fiona Hunt;1;0;1;3
Kaileigh Hunt;1;0;1;3
Kelsey Zehr;0;0;0;0
Olivia Nassivera;0;0;0;0
Brigid Duffy;0;0;0;0
Totals;13;3;4;39
Averill Park;13;10;12;17 — 52
Queensbury;4;13;8;14 — 39
Other stats: Jankovic (Averill Park) 11 rebounds. K. Wood (Averill Park) 9 rebounds. A. Wood (Averill Park) 8 rebounds, 3 assists. Lombardi (Averill Park) 4 assists. K. Hunt (Q) 13 rebounds. Ballard (Q) 8 rebounds. O'Connor (Q) 3 assists. Sullivan (Q) 2 assists.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Pete Tobey
reporter
Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.