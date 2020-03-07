You are the owner of this article.
Queensbury falls to Averill Park in Class A girls final
Queensbury falls to Averill Park in Class A girls final

TROY — Tournament MVP Michelina Lombardi scored 14 points Saturday to lead Averill Park to a 52-39 Class A championship victory over Queensbury in the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament.

Julia Gelder added 12 points and Amelia Wood had 11 for Averill Park (17-6), which won its seventh straight Section II championship.

For No. 1-ranked Queensbury (20-2), Meghan O'Connor led the Spartans with nine points. The Spartans struggled with early foul trouble and could not sustain their offense.

Class A Championship

Averill Park (17-6)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Kelsey Wood;4;0;0;8

Amelia Wood;1;0;9;11

Anna Jankovic;2;0;0;4

Michelina Lombardi;3;2;2;14

Alison Lapinski;0;1;0;3

Julia Gelder;2;1;5;12

Emma Burdick;0;0;0;0

Lindsey Hitchcock;0;0;0;0

Totals;12;4;16;52

Queensbury (20-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Hailey Ballard;2;1;1;8

Abby Doin;3;0;0;6

Hope Sullivan;1;1;0;5

Cassidy Ray;2;0;1;5

Meghan O'Connor;3;1;0;9

Fiona Hunt;1;0;1;3

Kaileigh Hunt;1;0;1;3

Kelsey Zehr;0;0;0;0

Olivia Nassivera;0;0;0;0

Brigid Duffy;0;0;0;0

Totals;13;3;4;39

Averill Park;13;10;12;17 — 52

Queensbury;4;13;8;14 — 39

Other stats: Jankovic (Averill Park) 11 rebounds. K. Wood (Averill Park) 9 rebounds. A. Wood (Averill Park) 8 rebounds, 3 assists. Lombardi (Averill Park) 4 assists. K. Hunt (Q) 13 rebounds. Ballard (Q) 8 rebounds. O'Connor (Q) 3 assists. Sullivan (Q) 2 assists.

