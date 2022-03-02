Queensbury falls in Class A semifinals

TROY — Two years ago, Queensbury had a unqiue girls basketball Senior Night. The Spartans had more departing seniors than most teams have for entire roster — just short of a dozen.

So it was an almost new team that took to the court this winter after Queensbury skipped the entire 2020-21 season. QHS won the Foothills Council this winter, but its season came to an end on Wednesday in the Class A semifinals of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament.

Carlie Rzeszotarski scored 20 points as Burnt Hills beat Queensbury 53-33 at Hudson Valley Community College. Queensbury ended its season at 18-4.

“I’m super proud of this group,” Queensbury coach Megan Bethel said. “I had one kid returning from my squad two years ago. Everybody else was a JV player. Brigid Duffy was the only one from our last (varsity) team; she’s the only one who’s been through sectionals for basketball, so I’m really proud of what these guys have accomplished.”

Queensbury had trouble dealing with the 6-foot-1 Rzeszotarski in the lane. She had 14 points and nine rebounds in the first half alone. But Burnt Hills was strong across the court and especially tough on defense, able to pick balls out of the air almost at will.

“We just turned the ball over too many times,” Bethel said. “When you’re turning the ball over, you can’t get in a rhythm, you can’t get your shots off. Kudos to their defense.”

Queensbury was only down by one point after the first quarter, but Burnt Hills began knocking down shots as the game wore on. Callie Chevalier scored 14 points and hit four 3-pointers. Two of her treys in the third quarter were especially timely in extending the lead.

Grace O’Connor also scored 14 points for Burnt Hills.

“It’s a great team,” Bethel said of Burnt Hills. “Athletic, scrappy, gritty, every adjective you can (use to) describe.”

Queensbury tried to put on pressure in the second half, but turnovers and missed shots made it hard to get the press going. Delaney Donohue (11 points) and Kendra Ballard (10) led the way for Queensbury.

Burnt Hills moves on to face top-seeded Averill Park in the championship game on Saturday at Hudson Valley Community College. Averill Park, which beat Catholic Central 77-50 in the night’s second game, is ranked fourth in the state by the New York State Sportswriters Association.

Class A Semifinal

Queensbury (18-4)

2P 3P FT TP

Delaney Donohue 4 0 3 11

Brigid Duffy 0 0 2 2

Kendra Ballard 3 1 1 10

Aislynn Dixon 0 1 0 3

Dyllan Ray 0 0 0 0

Seah Canavan 2 0 0 4

Anabelle Trowbridge 0 0 0 0

Elizabeth Rowley 0 1 0 3

Janae Stewart 0 0 0 0

Sedona Jones 0 0 0 0

Totals 9 3 6 33

Burnt Hills

2P 3P FT TP

Callie Chevalier 1 4 0 14

Carlie Rzeszotarski 9 0 2 20

Ella Belsi 0 0 0 0

Mary Kate Lescault 1 0 0 2

Grace O’Connor 2 2 4 14

Mackenzie Cahan 0 0 0 0

Totals 13 6 6 50

Queensbury 12 5 8 8 — 33

Burnt Hills 13 16 15 9 — 53

