Queensbury, Cambridge, Fort Edward, Whitehall girls play for basketball titles

For a whole year, the Queensbury girls basketball team has been working toward this game: a championship rematch Saturday with Averill Park.
Averill Park is the UConn of Section II girls basketball, the winner of the last six Class A titles, including last year's win over Queensbury.
The Spartans are the underdog, even as the top seed facing second-seeded Averill Park for the Class A title at 2:30 p.m. at Hudson Valley Community College.
"They're the best of the best," said Queensbury coach Megan Bethel, whose team is 20-1 and ranked No. 1 in the state. "They're a very good defensive team and they rebound the heck out of the ball."
Queensbury is not alone among local teams pursuing Section II titles Saturday at HVCC.
Cambridge, the defending state champion and No. 1-ranked team in the state in Class C, goes for its third straight sectional crown at 11 a.m. against Maple Hill, the No. 2-ranked team in the state.
In the Class D final, Adirondack League rivals Fort Edward and Whitehall meet at 4:15 p.m. The No. 1-seeded Flying Forts are aiming for their first Section II title since 2016, while the No. 7 seed Railroaders are in the title game for the first time since 2010.
Class A final
Queensbury (20-1) is a senior-loaded team that remembers all too well its 50-41 loss to Averill Park in last year's Section II finals.
"We were disappointed — we didn't even play our best, we had so many turnovers, but we were so close," Bethel said. "But I also saw determination to come back here and play them again."
The Spartans are led by their experienced core, including a pair of 1,000-point scorers in 6-foot forward Hailey Ballard (13.2 points per game) and 5-8 guard Hope Sullivan (12.3 ppg). Both are multi-year starters, along with classmates Abby Doin, Kaileigh Hunt and Meghan O'Connor.
They cannot afford a slow start like Wednesday, when they struggled to shoot in an eventual 51-42 semifinal win over Holy Names.
The 10th-ranked Warriors (16-6) — who are always toughened up by playing bigger schools in the Suburban Council — are led by the Wood sisters. Both about 6 feet tall, senior Kelsey Wood averages 14.5 ppg and sophomore Amelia Wood averages 14 ppg. Point guard Anna Jankovic adds another 12.5 ppg.
"We know everything about Averill Park," Sullivan said. "We've been hoping to come back here and play them again. We're both awesome teams. We need to play our game and play together."
Class C final
Cambridge (21-1) returned every starter from last year's state championship run — four juniors and a sophomore who have already experienced this run.
Junior twins Sophie (17.5 ppg) and Lilly Phillips (15 ppg) provide most of the points, with center Fiona Mooney adding 10.5 points and 10 rebounds per game. All three are 5-11.
The Indians are coming off an 84-36 rout of Berne-Knox in Tuesday's semifinals, but they also understand that sectional play is a lose-and-you're-done format. That's why head coach Bob Phillips often reminds his team of their only loss — a 45-38 clunker against Mechanicville on Feb. 12 that snapped their 39-game winning streak.
"That was just a bad game all the way around, but our defense kept us in the game," Bob Phillips said. "The big thing we remind ourselves is it starts with defense. That drives our offense and we're able to attack out of it."
In the semifinals, the Indians scored in transition and made 16 3-pointers in an 84-36 rout of Berne-Knox.
Maple Hill (22-1), the Patroon Conference champion, is coming off a 49-45 overtime win over Hoosic Valley in the semis. The Wildcats are led by senior Natasha Strock (12.1 ppg) and sophomore Sophia Chevrier (11 ppg).
"They're solid, they have a lot of seniors on the team, and they only lost to (Class A) Amsterdam, so they're battle-tested," Bob Phillips said. "We've seen them since we were in CYO (basketball). We play our best when we're moving the ball, looking for open players and knocking down shots. We'll see how we do."
Class D final
After heartbreaking semifinal losses the last two seasons, Fort Edward hopes to make its first trip to states in four years. The Forts (20-2) are a much different style of team than those that made five trips to the state tournament in six years.
"Our squads in the past were a lot longer and a little bit deeper, but they play with a lot of heart and they play for each other," 10th-year Fort Edward coach Jason Thomas said. "Determination goes a long way in games like these."
So does defense, and that is something both Fort Edward and Whitehall do very well. The Railroaders (13-10) have allowed an average of 37 points per game this season — take away the four games they allowed 60 or more points, and that average drops to 31.8.
"We're playing a lot better over the last month — we're 6-1 since February, and we're starting to score in the 40s," said Whitehall coach Boyd Hunt, a former assistant to former Hoosic Valley boys coach Dan Calhoun, who was known for great defenses. "We spend a lot of time making sure people don't score."
Fort Edward defeated the Railroaders 42-24 in their regular-season meeting on Jan. 24, but both teams are playing better. Whitehall is led by Zoe Eggleston and Kyrie Smith, who average about 11 ppg, and eighth-grader Sam Howland and freshman Blake Bird, both 5-10, have made contributions.
"They look good, but this time of year everybody should be playing their best ball," said Thomas, whose team has allowed 35.5 ppg this season. "We're no slouches on defense, either. Our last three games have been our best defensive games all year."
Junior Gaby Thomas leads the ninth-ranked Forts with about 15 ppg, but seniors like Haleigh Condon and Caitlin Mahoney are dangerous, too.
"The girls excited to play on the big court — we want to get out and run," Jason Thomas said. "We play defense, get out in transition and give our athletes room to run."
The Class D winner advances to play Section VII champ Bolton in the regional final at Beekmantown next weekend.
