Queensbury, Cambridge, Fort Edward, Whitehall girls play for basketball titles

The Indians are coming off an 84-36 rout of Berne-Knox in Tuesday's semifinals, but they also understand that sectional play is a lose-and-you're-done format. That's why head coach Bob Phillips often reminds his team of their only loss — a 45-38 clunker against Mechanicville on Feb. 12 that snapped their 39-game winning streak.

"That was just a bad game all the way around, but our defense kept us in the game," Bob Phillips said. "The big thing we remind ourselves is it starts with defense. That drives our offense and we're able to attack out of it."

In the semifinals, the Indians scored in transition and made 16 3-pointers in an 84-36 rout of Berne-Knox.

Maple Hill (22-1), the Patroon Conference champion, is coming off a 49-45 overtime win over Hoosic Valley in the semis. The Wildcats are led by senior Natasha Strock (12.1 ppg) and sophomore Sophia Chevrier (11 ppg).

"They're solid, they have a lot of seniors on the team, and they only lost to (Class A) Amsterdam, so they're battle-tested," Bob Phillips said. "We've seen them since we were in CYO (basketball). We play our best when we're moving the ball, looking for open players and knocking down shots. We'll see how we do."

Class D final