QUEENSBURY — The most impressive thing after just one quarter Monday night was the zero on the visitors’ side of the scoreboard.

The Queensbury girls basketball team — determined to avenge its only Foothills Council loss of the season — used suffocating defense to jump out to a 15-0 lead over first-place South Glens Falls after eight minutes.

The Spartans kept rolling on to a 42-15 victory that gave them a share of the league title with South High. Both teams finished the Foothills regular season at 12-1.

“The defensive intensity that our kids came out with is something I haven’t seen them do all season. They were phenomenal defensively,” said Queensbury coach Megan Bethel, whose team forced 18 turnovers in the first half alone.

For the game, the Spartans (12-6 overall) collected 28 turnovers and held the Bulldogs to 5-for-30 shooting from the floor.

“Everyone out there put in 100 percent on the court, and it’s definitely visible when we’re getting so many turnovers, everyone’s working really hard,” said senior forward Kendra Ballard, who finished with 11 points, 14 rebounds and five steals.

Sophomore point guard Shea Canavan led the Spartans with 12 points and five steals, and junior Dyllan Ray added 11 points and eight boards.

South High had won the first matchup two months ago, 37-30, but both teams featured different personnel. The Bulldogs still had their all-around standout Sydney Hart — who suffered a season-ending knee injury before Christmas — and Queensbury was without both Ballard and Canavan.

“I think the big difference was having our full squad back and just working really hard in practice, really getting after it,” Ballard said. “And then coming out today with the big intensity, knowing that if we win this game, we’ll tie for the league championship. That was a big motivator for us.”

“They’ve been improving every game since the beginning, what else can you ask for?” Bethel said.

After scoring only three points in the first 5:25 of the game, the Spartans began turning turnovers into points in building a 15-0 lead behind Canavan and Ray.

South High (16-3) appeared to come out flat and did not score until 1:12 into the second quarter on a layup by Sophia Hallenbeck, who was later lost with an injury.

Queensbury led 25-6 at halftime, and after a brief Bulldog flurry to open the second half, the Spartans continued their physical, dominant play. They held South High center Kate McDonough to two points before she fouled out in the fourth quarter.

“I think they were just flat-out determined,” Bethel said of her team. “I told the kids, ‘We can go through all these schemes every day in practice to try to get offense going, but it really comes down to fundamental basketball. If you play good defense, it’s going to lead to your offense.’ And that’s what these guys did.”

“We were trying to deny Kate McDonough, number 4, in the post — just trying to keep it out wide,” Ballard said, “and trying to box out as much as we can, because that’s definitely one of our strong suits, boxing out and going after those rebounds. We can be a pretty scrappy team and go after all the balls on the floor, just being aggressive out there.”

By winning by more than eight points, Queensbury got the Foothills Council tiebreaker nod over South High for Section II playoff seeding in Class A, athletic director Rich Keys said.

The Spartans host Saratoga Springs on Wednesday night before facing Broadalbin-Perth in the Foothills Council Showcase on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany. South High faces Amsterdam at 9:30 a.m.

“We always have a hard-nosed battle with South Glens Falls,” Bethel said. “(Coach Mike Wolfe) is doing a great job with his program. It’s always great to compete at the end against each other. They have a great team and they play hard.”

Queensbury 42, South High 15 SOUTH GLENS FALLS (12-1, 16-3) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Bailee Wolfe;0;1;0;3 Jordan Wolfe;1;0;2;4 Kate McDonough;0;0;2;2 Rori Novack;0;0;0;0 Alivia Killian;0;0;0;0 Mary Fitzsimmons;1;0;0;2 Jade Maille;1;0;0;2 Sophia Hallenbeck;1;0;0;2 Charlotte McDonough;0;0;0;0 Allie Dickinson;0;0;0;0 Totals;4;1;4;15 QUEENSBURY (12-1, 12-6) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Kayla Zehr;1;0;1;3 Kendra Ballard;4;0;3;11 Aislynn Dixon;2;0;0;4 Dyllan Ray;4;0;3;11 Shea Canavan;2;1;5;12 Liz Rowley;0;0;0;0 Sedona Jones;0;0;1;1 Kaitlyn Barton;0;0;0;0 Caleigh Johnson;0;0;0;0 Totals;13;1;13;42 South High;0;6;7;2 — 15 Queensbury;15;10;8;9 — 42