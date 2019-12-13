Phillips leads Cambridge past Greenwich

GREENWICH — Sophie Phillips got her milestone out of the way early, with a simple free throw. Then she really lit up the scoreboard.

Phillips poured in a game-high 27 points, 22 in the first half, as Cambridge pulled away to a 76-40 Wasaren League girls basketball victory over Greenwich on Friday night.

Three other Indians reached double figures as the defending Class C state champions — with all five starters returning as underclassmen — showed why the expectations are again sky-high for them.

“The expectations are just as high, if not higher,” said Phillips, a junior guard who scored the 1,000th point of her career on a foul shot 3 minutes and 33 seconds into the game. “We’re all expected to do what we have to do to win.”

What the Indians are expected to do is play defense, break out in transition and score baskets — lots of them. The run-and-gun game that led them to the state final four the last two seasons is back, and it was on display in one four-minute stretch of the second quarter.