Phillips leads Cambridge past Greenwich

GREENWICH — Sophie Phillips got her milestone out of the way early, with a simple free throw. Then she really lit up the scoreboard.
Phillips poured in a game-high 27 points, 22 in the first half, as Cambridge pulled away to a 76-40 Wasaren League girls basketball victory over Greenwich on Friday night.
Three other Indians reached double figures as the defending Class C state champions — with all five starters returning as underclassmen — showed why the expectations are again sky-high for them.
“The expectations are just as high, if not higher,” said Phillips, a junior guard who scored the 1,000th point of her career on a foul shot 3 minutes and 33 seconds into the game. “We’re all expected to do what we have to do to win.”
What the Indians are expected to do is play defense, break out in transition and score baskets — lots of them. The run-and-gun game that led them to the state final four the last two seasons is back, and it was on display in one four-minute stretch of the second quarter.
After the Witches had trimmed Cambridge’s lead to 20-19 early in the period, Phillips buried a 3-pointer — her second of six on the night — from the corner. That sparked a 17-0 blitz that saw Phillips score 11 points and the Indians finish the half with a 42-21 lead — a 22-2 finish capped off, naturally, but another Phillips 3-pointer.
“That’s what I love about our team,” Phillips said. “We’re really fast and long and lanky, so our press that we run just gets us going, especially to get those quick easy buckets. Getting steals on defense, that motivates us on offense and that’s how offense comes so easy to us.”
“We have long, lanky guards and they’re active and athletic, we have strong post players that find each other,” said Cambridge coach Bob Phillips, father of Sophie and her twin, Lilly, who netted 12 points. “We’re the definition of a team: we look for each other and find each other.”
Fiona Mooney scored 14 points and Stasia Epler added 13 for the Indians (2-0 league and overall).
Cambridge has goals to return to states this season.
“We’ve kind of preached that it’s not just going to happen — you’re going to have a target on your back, you’re going to have people gunning for you all the time,” Bob Phillips said. “Anything can happen at any moment, it’s a very fragile thing, and we’re not going to take that for granted.”
Norah Niesz led Greenwich (0-1, 2-1) with 15 points and Molly Brophy — the Witches’ own 1,000-point scorer — was held to 12.
Brophy, a junior guard, said communication was something the Witches have to work on. Greenwich has a young squad this season, starting an eighth-grader and a freshman along with three juniors.
“We have to talk more as a team — especially leaving Sophie open,” Brophy said. “You just can’t do that, ever, because she’s going to knock those down.
“We had them in the first quarter, we were doing so well talking and helping,” she added. “When they played man (defense), it really got us moving, but when they sat back in the zone, we stopped, too.”
