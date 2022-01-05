North Warren girls hold off Argyle

ARGYLE — Switching defenses late in the third quarter paid dividends down the stretch Wednesday night for the North Warren girls basketball team.

Trailing by 10 with about 3:30 left in the third, the Cougars went to a full-court press, and that fueled a rally as they battled past Argyle to earn a 46-45 Adirondack League victory.

"Our defense kept us in it and allowed us to get some scoring opportunities in the fourth quarter and going into the fourth quarter," North Warren coach Todd Lawson said. "Argyle shot well all night, but we hung onto the ball when we needed to."

Nicole Buckman scored 15 points and Kiana LaGuerre added 12 to lead the Cougars, who improved to 3-2 in the league, 5-4 overall.

Lawson said the game didn't come down to a final short for North Warren — rather a final rebound.

The Cougars had pulled away from a 40-40 tie, only for Argyle (2-3, 4-4) to close within one point with less than a minute to play.

"We got a couple of steals, and we had opportunities to make foul shots with nine seconds left, but we missed them," Lawson said.

The Scots had a chance for a final go-ahead basket, but a mid-range shot missed. North Warren's Sarah McGarr grabbed the rebound and dribbled out the final seconds.

"If we didn't switch our defensive plan, we wouldn't have come out on top," Lawson said. "We got into foul trouble — I had four starters with four fouls in the fourth quarter — probably because we got more aggressive, but we had some young kids step up."

Kylee Humiston led the Scots with a game-high 19 points and Lilliana Kingsley added 15.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0