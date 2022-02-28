 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Warren girls fall in Class D semifinals

BALLSTON SPA — Allison Motler scored 23 points Monday night to lead Saratoga Catholic to a 58-40 victory over second-seeded North Warren in a Class D semifinal of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament.

Ashley Upson added 17 points and Katie Cronin had 16 for the Saints, who broke open a 22-12 halftime lead with a 26-9 run through the third quarter.

Nicole Buckman led the Cougars with 17 points and Megan Bruno added 16 in the loss.

Third-seeded Spa Catholic (8-14) advances to play either Hartford or Northville in the Section II finals on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Hudson Valley Community College.

Check back later for a longer story.

