No senior basketball season, but Gaby Thomas heading to college hoops

She took her official visit to Bluefield State three weeks ago and immediately liked the small campus near the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

"I wasn't sure about it, I had never heard of it, but once we took a visit, I loved it," said Thomas, who also drew interest from LeMoyne, Gannon, Emmanuel, Hartwick and SUNY New Paltz

"We asked her, 'Are you sure you want to go 10 hours away for school?'" Jason Thomas said. "When they want her to go there for free, it's hard to turn it down. She wanted to go south anyway. She liked the coach, she liked the college. We fell in love with it."

Both Gaby and her father said women's basketball coach Ryan Bailey was very frank with her.

"He was straightforward with her — there's an expectation that she's going to produce," Jason Thomas said. "He laid out their entire day for her. It's Division II — it's a lot. They decide your day, when it starts and when it ends."

"They have a senior point guard, but he made it really clear, 'You're my backup, you're going to get minutes as a freshman,'" Gaby Thomas said. "That had me pumped."

Thomas plans to major in business, with an eye toward sports management.

"I'm excited for it, but obviously I’m nervous, too," she said. "It's definitely a whole different level of basketball."

