Nims powers Hartford past Northville, into Class D final

BALLSTON SPA — Karlee Nims provided the matchup problem that Northville had no answer for Monday night.

With 16 consecutive points for Hartford in the first quarter, the 6-foot-1 senior center dominated the paint and powered the Tanagers to a 59-38 Class D semifinal victory at Ballston Spa High School.

The victory put top-seeded Hartford (18-4) into the finals of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament for the first time since 2018. The Tanagers are scheduled to meet Saratoga Catholic in the championship game Saturday at 4:15 p.m. at Hudson Valley Community College.

"It was crazy, it was tiring, but we knew we had to come out with fire," said Nims, who poured in 31 points to lead all scorers. "Put it out of reach — that was our main goal."

After Gabbie McFarren scored the first basket of the game, the ball kept finding its way to Nims under the basket. Eight consecutive layups produced 16 points and an 18-6 lead before Ava Nadeau became the third player to score for Hartford.

"I was getting pounded the ball and making the moves I can make, and it was dropping," said Nims, a fifth-year varsity player.

"For teams like that, we have to pound her the ball, because she's a 'big' and nobody can stand against her out there," said McFarren, the Tanagers' senior point guard. "They had some big girls, but they don't have the talent that she does."

"The last couple games she's been off, but she was moving the ball around where we need it to let some of the other kids score," Hartford coach Jason Johnson said. "We knew they really couldn't compete with her size-wise. We were hitting her for a while inside. As soon as they started double-teaming her, we started finding open girls for the other buckets."

The rough-and-tumble game saw 46 total fouls called — 24 on Hartford, 22 on Northville. The Falcons (10-11) chipped back into the game by going 9-for-11 from the foul line in the final 2:25 of the half to close within 31-22 at halftime.

The Tanagers began pulling away with a 10-3 run to close the third quarter. Northville closed within 45-33 early in the fourth quarter, but Hartford ended the game on a 14-5 run, getting points from seven players.

"We like to play rough, honestly, gives us more motivation," Nims said. "We like to play teams that are going to give it right back to us, we like to play intense and back-and-forth."

"Sometimes it can be too much, and sometimes we lose control and it gets too rough out there," McFarren said. "We could have kept (our heads) a little bit better, but there was that emotion that we had to give what they were giving us."

Hartford lost its other inside player, 5-foot-9 sophomore Alawnah Dunda, who hurt her ankle in the first quarter.

"She popped it the night before we played Whitehall at the end of the season, and she rolled it again tonight," Johnson said. "Hopefully we can get her back before Saturday."

Class D Semifinal Northville (10-11) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Kaelin Thompson;1;1;0;5 Hannah Hoffman;1;2;0;8 Sophia Reidel;0;1;0;3 Abriel Monroe;1;0;1;3 Hailey Monroe;0;0;14;14 Gretchen Forsey;0;0;0;0 Alana Dutcher;1;0;3;5 Adrianna VanAllen;0;0;0;0 Totals;4;4;18;38 Hartford (18-4) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Gabbie McFarren;1;1;2;7 Karlee Nims;13;0;5;31 Cassandra Wade;1;0;0;2 Isabelle French;1;0;2;4 McKenzie Johnson;0;0;0;0 Cailin Severance;0;1;0;3 Ava Nadeau;1;0;2;4 Reaghan Liebig;3;0;0;6 Alawnah Dunda;0;0;0;0 Olivia Lindridge;1;0;0;2 Isabelle Reynolds;0;0;0;0 Totals;21;2;11;59 Northville;9;13;5;11 — 38 Hartford;20;11;12;16 — 59

