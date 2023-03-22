Norah Niesz of Greenwich was named Most Valuable Player as part of the Wasaren League girls basketball all-star team.

Niesz helped the Witches win the league title, a Section II title and make it to the state semifinals. She averaged 16.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.6 steals per game and finished the season with 64 3-pointers.

Adrianna Rojas and Brooke Kuzmich of Greenwich were named to the first team. Also on the first team were Audrey Shields of Emma Willard, Kayla Beaudoin of Tamarac and Schuylar Nolan of Cambridge.

Wasaren All-Stars MVP Norah Niesz (Greenwich) First Team Adrianna Rojas (Greenwich) Brooke Kuzmich (Greenwich) Audrey Shields (Emma Willard) Kayla Beaudoin (Tamarac) Schuylar Nolan (Cambridge) Second Team Grace Autiello (Greenwich) Allison Kenyon (Mechanicville) Abbie Yetto (Tamarac) Myanna Faraj (Tamarac) Ella Zecca (Mechanicville) Honorable Mention Greenwich: Cate Abate, Jocelyn Spiezio, Reegan Mullen; Mechanicville: Lila Christiansen, Sophia Tamasi; Stillwater: Addison Thorton, Miranda Price; Cambridge: Tristan Crandall, Samantha Crandall; Hoosick Falls: Mackenna Roberson, Tatum Hickey; Hoosic Valley: Megan Rice, Jaquelyn Carlo; Waterford: Maddy Atwood; Tamarac: Cailyn Hayden; Waterford: Aishah Raji.