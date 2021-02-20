 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mueller, Sheehan lead Stillwater
0 comments
agate

Mueller, Sheehan lead Stillwater

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

STILLWATER 74, WATERFORD 48

League: Saratoga County league

Waterford (0-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Sophia Belogna 3 1 2 11

Zoe Grennan 0 1 0 3

Meghan Paul 3 2 5 17

Piper Morris 2 2 0 10

Max Forchilli 1 0 0 2

Maddy Atwood 0 1 0 3

Kim Kennedy 0 0 2 2

Totals 9 7 9 48

Stillwater (4-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Peyton Morris 1 0 0 2

Jayce Williams 5 0 0 10

Trinity Cutler 4 0 0 8

Molly Sheehan 6 1 1 16

Marley Mueller 5 1 3 16

Charisma Salecker 0 1 0 3

Lily Tanner 3 0 2 8

Bella Toleman 3 0 0 6

Miranda Price 2 0 1 5

Totals 29 3 7 74

Waterford 11 9 16 12 — 48

Stillwater 20 17 23 14 — 74

Notes: Stillwater was led by Marley Mueller and Molly Sheehan with 16 points each.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Osaka cruises to second Australian Open title

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News