Mueller, Sheehan lead Stillwater

STILLWATER 74, WATERFORD 48
League: Saratoga County league
Waterford (0-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Sophia Belogna 3 1 2 11
Zoe Grennan 0 1 0 3
Meghan Paul 3 2 5 17
Piper Morris 2 2 0 10
Max Forchilli 1 0 0 2
Maddy Atwood 0 1 0 3
Kim Kennedy 0 0 2 2
Totals 9 7 9 48
Stillwater (4-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Peyton Morris 1 0 0 2
Jayce Williams 5 0 0 10
Trinity Cutler 4 0 0 8
Molly Sheehan 6 1 1 16
Marley Mueller 5 1 3 16
Charisma Salecker 0 1 0 3
Lily Tanner 3 0 2 8
Bella Toleman 3 0 0 6
Miranda Price 2 0 1 5
Totals 29 3 7 74
Waterford 11 9 16 12 — 48
Stillwater 20 17 23 14 — 74
Notes: Stillwater was led by Marley Mueller and Molly Sheehan with 16 points each.
