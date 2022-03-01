Motler, Spa Catholic defeat North Warren

BALLSTON SPA — Todd Lawson knew his North Warren girls basketball team was in trouble when it missed all but one of its first 19 shots Monday night.

Saratoga Catholic took advantage of the Cougars’ shooting woes to pull away to a 58-40 Class D semifinal victory in the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament.

Allison Motler scored a game-high 23 points to lead the third-seeded Saints (8-14), who reached the sectional finals for the first time since 2001, when they were in Class CC.

Spa Catholic is scheduled to face Hartford in the title game on Saturday at 4:15 p.m. at Hudson Valley Community College.

“Nothing was falling for us. We had a lot of open shots and they’d go in and out,” said Lawson, whose No. 2-seeded team finished 11-11 overall.

The Cougars were led by Nicole Buckman with 17 points and Megan Bruno with 16.

Spa Catholic is coached by a familiar face to the Cougars — P.J. Hogan, who coached the North Warren girls for several years, leaving after the 2019-20 season.

“I coached the seniors when they were sophomores,” said Hogan, in his first year at Spa Catholic.

“Coming out of the Wasaren League, this is only the second Class D team we’ve played, and the other one was Argyle in the first round,” Hogan added. “We’ve played Greenwich twice, Corinth twice, Mechanicville, Tamarac — we’re definitely battle-tested.”

Hogan brought his fast-breaking style to the Saints, and it produced plenty of points.

“The speed of the game is something we’re more comfortable with, after playing teams like Greenwich and Mechanicville,” Hogan said. “We were a little slow early — we like to get out and run, and we like a bigger court. Hudson Valley is a bigger floor, but it’s more difficult to shoot there.”

Ashley Upson scored 17 points and Katie Cronin had 16 for Spa Catholic, which broke open a 22-12 halftime lead, seizing control with a 20-8 run over a five-minute span of the third quarter. That pushed the Saints’ lead to 48-23 before North Warren battled back with an 8-0 finishing rush.

The Cougars never got closer than 50-36 in the fourth quarter.

“We had a couple of spurts where we ran it back on them, but we had so many missed opportunities, shots not falling,” Lawson said. “We’ll get back to work for next year.”

Class D Semifinal Saratoga Catholic (8-14) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Ashley Upson;4;2;3;17 Katie Cronin;5;2;0;16 Ryan McDonald;0;0;0;0 Rylee Cornell;0;0;0;0 Allison Motler;9;0;5;23 Danielle Gill;1;0;0;2 Totals;19;4;8;58 North Warren (11-11) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Kiki LaGuerre;1;0;2;4 Megan Bruno;3;3;1;16 Sarah McGarr;0;0;1;1 Holly Perry;0;0;0;0 Laci Bruno;1;0;0;2 Isabella Tucci;0;0;0;0 Nicole Buckman;4;0;9;17 Totals;9;3;13;40 Spa Catholic;10;12;26;10 — 58 North Warren;8;4;19;9 — 40

Monday's Sectional Scoreboard (complete) Scores from Monday's sectional playoff action, updated as the night goes along.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.