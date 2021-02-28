 Skip to main content
Mechanicville posts win over Spa Catholic
agate

MECHANICVILLE 64, SPA CATHOLIC 33

League: Saratoga County league

Mechanicville

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Chloe Goverski;3;3;5;20

Amy Disiena;4;0;5;13

Maddie Shakow;2;0;1;5

Sophie Mastapietro;1;0;0;2

Hailey Phelps;3;0;0;6

Allie Kenyon;1;1;1;6

Sara Fitzgerald;6;0;0;12

Totals;20;4;12;64

Saratoga Central Catholic

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Molly O'Reilly;0;0;3;3

Ashley Upson;2;0;2;6

Katie Cronin;3;0;0;6

Annie Naughton;1;0;0;2

Ryleigh Dempsey;6;0;2;14

Megan Cornell;1;0;0;2

Totals;13;0;7;33

Mechanicville;20;15;16;13 — 64

Spa Catholic;7;6;13;7 — 33

