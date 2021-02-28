Mechanicville posts win over Spa Catholic

MECHANICVILLE 64, SPA CATHOLIC 33
League: Saratoga County league
Mechanicville
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Chloe Goverski;3;3;5;20
Amy Disiena;4;0;5;13
Maddie Shakow;2;0;1;5
Sophie Mastapietro;1;0;0;2
Hailey Phelps;3;0;0;6
Allie Kenyon;1;1;1;6
Sara Fitzgerald;6;0;0;12
Totals;20;4;12;64
Saratoga Central Catholic
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Molly O'Reilly;0;0;3;3
Ashley Upson;2;0;2;6
Katie Cronin;3;0;0;6
Annie Naughton;1;0;0;2
Ryleigh Dempsey;6;0;2;14
Megan Cornell;1;0;0;2
Totals;13;0;7;33
Mechanicville;20;15;16;13 — 64
Spa Catholic;7;6;13;7 — 33
