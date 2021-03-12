McFarren, Nims help Hartford edge Argyle, go 6-0 in league

ARGYLE — The Hartford Tanagers got big games from two players on Friday night.
And the best thing for the Tanagers is, they’re both coming back.
Gabby McFarren scored 26 points and Karlee Nims finished with 23 as the Tanagers beat Argyle 60-59 in a Washington County girls basketball game. Both players are juniors.
Hartford won all six of its league games to win the mythical championship of the five-team makeshift league. The Tanagers’ only losses were two non-leaguers against Greenwich.
“I was very disappointed that, because of COVID, they couldn’t show their full potential,” coach Jason Johnson said. “They’re very coachable, very knowledgeable ... we were hoping to go all the way this year. Unfortunately all we could do was our eight games, but I’m very pleased and happy that we did go undefeated in our league.”
Nims has been a double-double leader for the Tanagers this year and was the game’s leading scorer until she fouled out with 1:52 left to play. That’s when McFarren stepped in to make some big shots.
McFarren, who had given Hartford the lead for good with a field goal earlier in the fourth quarter, hit two free throws to give the Tanagers a 53-50 lead. She then hit a turnaround shot, and seconds later, drove the lane for two more.
Argyle later closed the gap, but McFarren’s free throws in the final seconds sealed the win before Argyle hit a last-second 3-pointer. McFarren scored 13 points in the fourth quarter.
“She’s had trouble on some of those (clutch) shots this year, so it was nice to see her pull it off,” Johnson said of McFarren, his daughter. “Her confidence finally boosted up and she prevailed.”
Madison Gillis led Argyle with a 14-point effort. Kylee Humiston added 11. The balanced effort saw six Argyle players score at least seven points.
Hartford 60, Argyle 59
Hartford (6-0, 6-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Gabby McFarren 7 1 9 26
Alexis Sesselman 1 0 0 2
Alawnah Dunda 0 0 0 0
Karlee Nims 10 0 3 23
Envy Geroux 1 0 0 2
Isabelle French 2 0 0 4
Sarah Monroe 1 0 1 3
Cassandra Wade 0 0 0 0
Totals 22 1 13 60
Argyle (3-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Kaitlyn Lindsay 2 1 2 9
Paige Cormie 0 1 4 7
Kylee Humiston 2 2 1 11
Bryanne Mattison 3 0 3 9
Madison Gillis 7 0 0 14
Lillianna Kingsley 1 2 0 8
Hannah Brady 0 0 1 1
Totals 15 6 11 59
Hartford 16 7 16 21 — 60