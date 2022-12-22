McDonough, Wolfes power South High past Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — With standout point guard Sydney Hart on crutches Thursday night, it was up to another standout — and a couple of new faces — to step up for the South Glens Falls girls basketball team.

Kate McDonough was her usual dominant self inside, while freshman twins Bailee and Jordan Wolfe each scored 15 points as the Bulldogs earned a 64-43 Foothills Council victory over Glens Falls.

“I think it came down to our shooting and our defense,” said McDonough, a 6-foot-2 senior who finished with 17 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots — basically her averages for the season. “I think we had a lot of good defensive stops, and the Wolfe twins really knocked down their shots today.”

“Kate McDonough is doing a fantastic job on both ends of the floor for us as a captain,” said South High coach Mike Wolfe, whose team improved to 4-0 in the league, 6-1 overall with its fifth straight win. “Right now we’re moving the ball really, really well — if we continue to do that as a team, we’re going to be dangerous come postseason.”

The Bulldogs showed they are still plenty dangerous right now — even without Hart, the high-scoring senior who hurt her knee against Scotia last week.

On Thursday, senior Liv Killian ran the point, executing an offense that got down the floor quickly and picked up the scoring pace after a slow start, building a 36-19 halftime lead.

South High carried an 11-0 run into the third quarter to open a 24-point lead, but Glens Falls ended the period with a 10-0 run of its own to pull within 43-29. However, the Wolfes again found their range and McDonough finished strong inside to wrap up the win.

“I think our younger girls really stepped up and filled their roles without Syd here,” said McDonough, who plans to play at Division II St. Anselm next year. “Obviously it’s more challenging, but I think everyone’s really coming together.”

“Sydney is a kid that’s been part of this program for it seems like 10 years, since she was in seventh grade,” Mike Wolfe said. “Her leadership, her composure, her poise, her voice — we definitely miss that, but having her on the sideline here with us is very important for the girls.”

Glens Falls (0-4, 2-5) was led by Frances McTiernan with 13 points and Gianna Endieveri with 10.

“They shot really well, and then trying to control McDonough — we’re just not big enough up front,” Glens Falls coach Mark Girard said. “But I’ll take the effort, the effort was there for sure. We’ll get better.”

South High 64, Glens Falls 43 South Glens Falls (4-0, 6-1) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Abby Newell;0;1;0;3 Bailee Wolfe;1;3;4;15 Jordan Wolfe;1;4;1;15 Kate McDonough;6;0;5;17 Rori Novack;1;0;1;3 Alivia Killian;0;2;2;8 Mary Fitzsimmons;0;0;0;0 Jade Maille;1;0;0;2 Sophia Hallenbeck;0;0;1;1 Totals;10;10;13;64 Glens Falls (0-4, 2-5) Gianna Endieveri;1;1;5;10 Darielle Gooden;1;0;1;3 Frances McTiernan;0;4;1;13 CJ Lunt;2;0;0;4 Ava Pirozzolo;1;0;1;3 Ava Larson;1;0;1;3 Sarah Wolfstich;1;0;0;2 Ciara Hirsch;1;1;0;5 Addison Hill;0;0;0;0 Totals;8;6;9;43 South High;20;16;7;21 — 64 Glens Falls;12;7;10;14 — 43