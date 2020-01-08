Maddie DeLisle stepping up as a scorer for Corinth

Hoertkorn has been waiting for that kind of performance from DeLisle.

"It didn't surprise me at all because she is one of our best shooters that we have. She's in the gym in the offseason, she's put hours and hours in when no one's been in here just to work on her shooting," Hoertkorn said. "I knew she was more than capable of doing that, I knew it was only a matter of time. So it didn't surprise me — it was more of an 'about time' kind of thing (Tuesday) night."

Hoertkorn, a former point guard herself, has been working to change DeLisle's mindset.

"As a team, we look to her being a primary scorer, but with herself, sometimes she handles the ball and brings it up as a point guard, so sometimes she looks to pass first," Hoertkorn said. "I've been on her lately to look for her shot first. She sees the court well, so the things that she looks for are all great ideas — but I know what a shooter she is, so I want her to look for her shot first more. And that's another reason I think (Tuesday) night was overdue, because that's what she can do on any night if she wants to."

DeLisle, a second-year varsity player, is averaging 13 points per game this season, with 18 3-pointers. Until Tuesday, she had not made more than four in any game.