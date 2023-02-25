Hartford climbed out of an early hole to upset Salem 56-50 on Saturday in the semifinals of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament at Averill Park.

The fourth-seeded Tanagers move on to face second-seeded Bishop Gibbons in the Class D championship game on Thursday at Hudson Valley Community College at 6 p.m.

Hartford was down 11-0 in the first quarter before McKenzie Johnson hit a 3-pointer. Johnson finished with 22 points for Hartford. Cailin Severance contributed 15 and Alawnah Dunda added eight.

Hartford has no seniors, and coach Jason Johnson said this was expected to be a rebuilding year. The Tanagers are 8-13.

“I couldn’t be more ecstatic with the way these kids have come along since the first day we played,” coach Johnson said. “In the beginning of the year, we got our butts beaten up a little bit, but we moved on from there and here we are moving on to the finals.”

Top scorers for Salem were Mary Kate McPhee (16), Sophia Keays (15) and Hannah Gongola (11).

This roundup will be updated as more information becomes available.