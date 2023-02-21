Jane Pfau scored 17 points and Bolton broke out with a 22-12 third quarter to beat Crown Point 57-30 in the opening round of the Section VII Girls Basketball Tournament on Tuesday.

Jadynn Egloff had a 13-point game, Maille Kelley contributed seven points and Ila Hubert and Riley Huck scored six points each for the Eagles (13-7). Seventh-seeded Bolton moves on to visit No. 2 Boquet Valley on Thursday in the semifinals (6 p.m.).

Gabrielle Mazotte led Crown Point with nine points.

CAMBRIDGE 62, HADLEY-LUZERNE 42: Schuylar Nolan and Samantha Crandall scored 15 points apiece as Cambridge earned a trip to the Class C semifinals.

Fourth-seeded Cambridge will face top seed Duanesburg on Friday at Averill Park (5:30 p.m.).

Tristann Crandall and Nicole LaFountain each scored 12 points for Cambridge (14-6), which outscored H-L 39-17 in the second half. Jordanna Kenny (21 points) and Mackenzie Maskonka (12) led the way for the Eagles.

GREENWICH 92, GRANVILLE 17: Adrianna Rojas scored 25 points and joined the 1,000-point club as the Witches cruised to victory in a Class CC quarterfinal.

Top-seeded Greenwich will take on No. 5 Voorheesville in the semifinals on Friday at Averill Park (8:30 p.m.). The Witches were up 28-5 after the first quarter of Tuesday's game.

Brooke Kuzmich (19 points, six steals), Norah Niesz (16 points, eight assists, six steals), Reegan Mullen (eight points, 10 rebounds), Mckenna Smith (seven points), Olivia Davis (seven points) and Cate Abate (six points) also had a hand in the win. Lilly Strout led Granville with seven points.

The roundup will be updated throughout the evening as results come in.