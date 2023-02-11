SCHAGHTICOKE — On a team with many stars, Brooke Kuzmich took her turn in the spotlight on Saturday afternoon.

Kuzmich scored 24 points, including 13 in the third quarter, as the Witches defeated Tamarac 48-36 in the Wasaren League girls basketball championship game. It was the Witches’ second straight league title and their 13th overall. Greenwich has won 33 straight games against league opponents.

Greenwich was leading by two points in the third quarter when Kuzmich hit a 3-pointer, then drove the lane to give the Witches a 30-23 advantage. She later made three free throws and a short jumper before the intermission.

“She took over,” coach Jason Slater said in a phone interview. “That’s what she’s capable of doing. We’ve got five kids on the court at any time that can score. That’s the nice thing about this group; it’s anybody’s night at any point. We’ve got five that can put the ball in the basket at any time.”

Norah Niesz and Cate Abate contributed eight points each as the Witches improved to 20-0 overall in beating Tamarac, a Class B team. Kuzmich and Adrianna Rojas had five steals apiece. Kuzmich grabbed nine rebounds.

Greenwich, ranked fifth in the state, will be one of the top seeds in Class CC when sectional pairings come out next week.

“It’s a good confidence-booster,” Slater said of the win. “The road doesn’t get any easier. There are a lot of good teams in CC with Voorheesville, Maple Hill, Corinth … the whole list is all very good. And then there is Duanesburg in C with some other good teams. When we play well, I like our odds as good as any to win it this year.”

Greenwich went 11 for 14 from the free-throw line, including a 10-for-12 mark in the second half, to wrap up the win on Saturday. The Witches won by ramping up their game after the first half. They were leading by the unusual score of 16-10 at halftime.

“A little butterflies, and whatever,” Slater said. “I was very pleased with the 10 (points) defensively, but a little disappointed with 16 (points) on offense, but to hold them to 10, we were still in decent shape.”

Wasaren League Championship Greenwich (20-0) Grace Autiello 0-0-0-0, Brooke Kuzmich 5-3-5-24, Adrianna Rojas 1-0-4-6, Jocelyn Spiezio 0-0-0-0, Reegan Mullen 1-0-0-2, Norah Niesz 1-2-0-8, Cate Abate 3-0-2-8. Totals 11-5-11-48. Hoosic Valley (18-2) M. Hayden 1-2-0-8, Beaudoin 0-0-3-3, Yetto 3-0-5-11, C. Hayden 3-0-2-8, Dzembo 1-0-2-4, Faraj 1-0-0-2. Totals 9-2-12-36. Greenwich;5 11 19 13 — 48 Hoosic Valley;6;;4;;18;;8 — 36