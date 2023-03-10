Senior point guard Macey Koval of Schuylerville was named Most Valuable Player as part of the Foothills Council's 2022-23 girls basketball all-star team.
Koval is a four-year starter for Schuylerville who averaged 16.8 points per game and led the team in steals. She finished her career with 946 points as the Horses went 8-5 in the Foothills Council (12-10 overall).
Shea Canavan and Kendra Ballard of Foothills co-champion Queensbury were named to the first team, as was Kaitlin McDonough of Class A semifinalist and co-champ South Glens Falls. Seneca Williamson of Hudson Falls and Molly Russom of Broadalbin-Perth also made the first team.