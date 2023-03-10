Senior point guard Macey Koval of Schuylerville was named Most Valuable Player as part of the Foothills Council's 2022-23 girls basketball all-star team.

Koval is a four-year starter for Schuylerville who averaged 16.8 points per game and led the team in steals. She finished her career with 946 points as the Horses went 8-5 in the Foothills Council (12-10 overall).

Shea Canavan and Kendra Ballard of Foothills co-champion Queensbury were named to the first team, as was Kaitlin McDonough of Class A semifinalist and co-champ South Glens Falls. Seneca Williamson of Hudson Falls and Molly Russom of Broadalbin-Perth also made the first team.

Foothills All-Stars MVP Macey Koval, Schuylerville First Team Shea Canavan, Queensbury Kaitlin McDonough, South Glens Falls Kendra Ballard, Queensbury Seneca Williamson, Hudson Falls Molly Russom, Broadalbin-Perth Second Team Karaline McCarthy, Scotia Dyllan Ray, Queensbury Gianna Endieveri, Glens Falls Miaread Marsden, Broadalbin-Perth Lauren King, Schuylerville Honorable Mention Amsterdam: Annika Fedullo, Rosie Sculco, Sharazade Cooper, Felise Fowler; South High: Bailee Wolfe, Jordan Wolfe; Gloversville: Zoie Tesi; Scotia: Keeley Kristel; B-P: Camille Calderone; Queensbury: Aislynn Dixon.