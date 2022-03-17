Hartford girls venture into state final four

Always a team of goals, the last one the Hartford girls basketball team set for itself this season was to put up a banner on the gymnasium wall.

"It's up to them what they want that banner to say," head coach Jason Johnson said. "Will it be state semifinalists, state finalists or state champions?"

The Tanagers can determine that Friday at 8 p.m., when they face top-ranked Copenhagen in the Class D semifinals of the State Girls Basketball Tournament at Hudson Valley Community College. The winner faces either Franklin Central or Sherman in Saturday's 8:45 p.m. final.

"It's one of the biggest games of these kids' lives, but we're not trying to get too hyped up," Johnson said.

The Tanagers, 20-4 and ranked third in the state, have already made school history by advancing farther than any previous Hartford girls basketball team.

Two weeks ago, they won their first Section II title since 2005, and they return to HVCC after winning their first regional title, 57-51 over Boquet Valley.

"After winning the regional game on Sunday, we were excited, but we were tired after being up so early and the (daylight saving) time change," Johnson said. "We struggled a little bit late in the game, but in the end, we got the win.

"It didn’t really sink in that we were going to states until we finally got back to town and we were escorted by the fire trucks," he added.

This has been a satisfying run for Johnson, who has been coaching the nucleus of this team — in particular, seniors Karlee Nims and Gabbie McFarren — for four varsity seasons.

It's also a family affair for Johnson. McFarren is his stepdaughter. His wife, Jennifer, is his assistant coach, and reserve guard McKenzie Johnson, an eighth-grader, is their daughter.

"Gabbie I started coaching when we were at South Glens Falls in third grade," Jason Johnson said. "We're still young — we have a good group coming up with my younger daughter, McKenzie."

The focal point for the Tanagers is Nims, a 6-foot-1 center who can dominate the low post, averaging 18.7 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. She scored 29 in the regional win. Alawnah Dunda, a 5-9 sophomore, can also score and rebound, averaging 8.5 points and 7.5 rebounds.

If teams collapse on Nims, she can kick the ball back outside to McFarren, a dangerous ballhandler and shooter (18 ppg) who can also drive inside. Senior Isabella French has also emerged as a scoring threat, and defensive specialist Cassie Wade rounds out the starters.

Copenhagen (22-2) comes from rural Lewis County, between Watertown and Lowville. The Section III champs present a matchup challenge with a pair of senior post players: 6-foot Charli Carroll (16.3 points, 11 rebounds per game) and 5-11 Raegan Dalrymple (16.7 ppg, 10 rpg).

The Golden Knights also feature a trio of quick, 5-5 guards in Aubree Smykla, Samantha Stokeley and Alyssa Fitzpatrick, for a dangerous combination of inside height, pressure defense and transition offense.

"Alawnah has improved so much and she boxes out, so I'm not too worried about their height," Johnson said. "We have some speed, too. I think both teams match up well."

"We've seen film of them and they look tough inside and their guards who can do some damage," Copenhagen coach Natalie Scott said of Hartford. "We pride ourselves on our defensive intensity. Our defense comes first and creates a lot of our offense."

For Hartford, quality possessions, strong defense and staying out of foul trouble will be keys.

"We achieved all of our goals we set this season — this is all bonus for us from here," Johnson said. "But we got this far, and we want to win it."

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.