Hartford girls advance to state final four

Hartford girls basketball

The Hartford girls basketball team celebrates their 57-51 Class D regional final victory over Boquet Valley on Sunday at Clinton Community College.

 Pete Tobey, The Post-Star

PLATTSBURGH — Karlee Nims scored 29 points and Gabbie McFarren added 15 Sunday to lead the Hartford girls basketball team to a 57-51 Class D regional final victory over Boquet Valley at Clinton Community College.

The Tanagers (20-4), ranked third in the state, advance to play top-ranked Copenhagen in the state semifinals, set for Friday at 8 p.m. at Hudson Valley Community College.

Nims and McFarren combined for 26 points to stake Hartford to a 33-18 halftime lead, but the Tanagers had to hold off Boquet Valley in the fourth quarter. The Griffins (18-6) opened the final period with a 12-2 run to pull within 51-47, and they stayed within four in the final two minutes.

Leading 55-51, Hartford was able to burn clock in the final minutes, and Nims buried a pair of foul shots with 3.9 seconds left to seal victory.

Abbey Schwoebel led Boquet Valley with 21 points and Ella Lobdell added 15.

Check back later for a longer story.

