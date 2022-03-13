Hartford girls advance to state final four

PLATTSBURGH — Karlee Nims scored 29 points and Gabbie McFarren added 15 Sunday to lead the Hartford girls basketball team to a 57-51 Class D regional final victory over Boquet Valley at Clinton Community College.

The Tanagers (20-4), ranked third in the state, advance to play top-ranked Copenhagen in the state semifinals, set for Friday at 8 p.m. at Hudson Valley Community College.

Nims and McFarren combined for 26 points to stake Hartford to a 33-18 halftime lead, but the Tanagers had to hold off Boquet Valley in the fourth quarter. The Griffins (18-6) opened the final period with a 12-2 run to pull within 51-47, and they stayed within four in the final two minutes.

Leading 55-51, Hartford was able to burn clock in the final minutes, and Nims buried a pair of foul shots with 3.9 seconds left to seal victory.

Abbey Schwoebel led Boquet Valley with 21 points and Ella Lobdell added 15.

Check back later for a longer story.

Class D Regional Final Hartford (20-4) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Alawnah Dunda;4;0;1;9 Cassie Wade;0;0;0;0 Isabella French;2;0;0;4 Gabbie McFarren;3;1;6;15 Karlee Nims;12;0;5;29 Cailin Severance;0;0;0;0 Reaghan Liebig;0;0;0;0 McKenzie Johnson;0;0;0;0 Totals;21;1;12;57 Boquet Valley (18-6) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Sadie Thompson;2;0;0;4 Abby Monty;1;0;0;2 Abbey Schwoebel;4;3;4;21 Ella Lobdell;1;4;4;18 Alessia Caputo;2;0;1;5 Maddie Kirkby;0;0;0;0 Liz Poe;0;0;0;0 Grace Reynolds;0;0;0;0 Sophie Pulsifer;0;0;0;0 Alaina Denton;0;0;1;1 Totals;10;7;10;51 Hartford;15;18;16;8 — 57 Boquet Valley;12;6;17;16 — 51

