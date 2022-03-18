Hartford falls in state girls basketball semifinals

TROY — Turned out, it wasn’t Copenhagen’s twin towers that caused the most trouble for the Hartford girls basketball team Friday night.

It was the Golden Knights’ trio of cat-quick, ever-hustling guards that helped send Hartford to a 51-40 defeat in the Class D semifinals of the State Girls Basketball Tournament at Hudson Valley Community College.

“Their guards absolutely did win the game for them,” said Jason Johnson, whose Tanagers went farther than any Hartford girls basketball team ever has. “They were quick, they were aggressive, they read our passes. We weren’t ball-faking well today — overall we had a bad day.”

“They were just fast. When we passed the ball, they were already there. It was just a fast pace that we’re not used to,” said senior center Karlee Nims, who led Hartford with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Fellow senior Isabella French added 11 points.

Copenhagen (23-2), the No. 1-ranked Class D team in the state, got 15 points and 20 rebounds from 6-footer Charli Carroll.

However, it was the play of guards Alyssa Fitzpatrick (13 points), Aubree Smykla (12 points) and Samantha Stokeley that made the difference, with their pressure defense, quick outlet passes and sharp shooting from inside the 3-point arc. They also shut down Hartford senior point guard Gabbie McFarren, holding her to three points.

The Tanagers (20-5), ranked third in the state, struggled with their shooting and turnovers. Two weeks after scoring 73 points in the Section II finals on the same HVCC rims, they shot just 25 percent (13 for 52) from the floor.

“We rushed a lot of shots instead of taking our time on them,” Johnson said. “We ended up forcing them and they were bouncing out. Unfortunately, we didn’t have the luck we did the first time we were here.”

Copenhagen’s two tall post players — Carroll and 5-11 Raegan Dalrymple — made it tough for Nims and Alawnah Dunda to get inside for layups and rebounds.

“They were just lengthy — they have the wingspan that I don’t have,” said the 6-foot-1 Nims.

“We just wanted to concentrate on her left hand,” said Golden Knights coach Natalie Scott, whose team plays Sherman for the state title Saturday night. “We set Charli on her left hand, so it was very hard to get the ball in to her, and if they did, we had Raegan come up from behind.

“We were trying to pressure the ball, pressure their guards, to make it harder to lob the ball in to Nims,” Scott added, “because a lot of what we had seen (Hartford do) on film was guard, lob, Nims, turn, left, layup.”

Even when Dalrymple and Carroll got into foul trouble — Dalrymple picked up her fourth foul early in the third quarter — Copenhagen’s subs played well.

Hartford had hung tough in the first half of the game, battling back from a 17-8 deficit to pull within 25-21 at halftime. Nims and French each scored eight points in the first half.

Copenhagen started the third quarter with a 7-1 run to open double-digit lead that it maintained to the end.

“They were on Karlee inside, so we started out putting Karlee a little bit higher, which actually worked — she had a couple of jump shots in the beginning that helped out, but we couldn’t keep it going,” Johnson said.

The loss marked the end of Hartford’s postseason run, and the careers of Nims and McFarren, the Tanagers’ five-year varsity players. Both finished with more than 1,000 points for their careers and led Hartford to its first state final four appearance.

“It’s a wonderful group of girls, and I wouldn’t have wanted to do this with any other group,” Nims said. “And I’m glad we were able to do this my senior year.”

“Like I told them just now, ‘Wipe the tears away and be proud of where you were. It’s an accomplishment, you did well,’” Johnson said.

Class D State Semifinal Copenhagen (23-2) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Samantha Stokeley;3;0;1;7 Alyssa Fitzpatrick;6;0;1;13 Raegan Dalrymple;1;0;0;2 Aubree Smykla;6;0;0;12 Charli Carroll;7;0;1;15 Taryn Twombly;0;0;0;0 Claire Jones;0;0;0;0 Madison Cheek;1;0;0;2 Hope Staplin;0;0;0;0 Totals;24;0;3;51 Hartford (20-5) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Alawnah Dunda;3;0;3;9 Cassie Wade;0;0;1;1 Isabella French;2;1;4;11 Gabbie McFarren;1;0;1;3 Karlee Nims;6;0;3;15 Reaghan Liebig;0;0;0;0 Cailin Severance;0;0;0;0 McKenzie Johnson;0;0;1;1 Ava Nadeau;0;0;0;0 Jade Wells;0;0;0;0 Isabella Reynolds;0;0;0;0 Olivia Lindridge;0;0;0;0 Totals;12;1;13;40 Copenhagen;17;8;16;10 — 51 Hartford;8;13;10;9 — 40

