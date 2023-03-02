TROY — Mia Rose Wylie scored 22 points and Bishop Gibbons put the game away in the fourth quarter for a 58-48 victory over Hartford on Thursday in the Class D championship game of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament.
Tournament MVP Angelina Dietz added 19 points for Gibbons (15-7).
McKenzie Johnson scored 14 points and Cailin Severence added 13 for the Tanagers (8-14), who had upset top-seeded Salem in the semifinals.
Check back later for a full story from this game.
