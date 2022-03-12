Hartford faces Boquet Valley in regionals

Hartford has been a team checking off goals as it moves through the girls basketball season.

Get senior center Karlee Nims to 1,000 points for her career? Check.

Get senior point guard Gabbie McFarren to 1,000 points? Check.

Win the Adirondack League championship? OK, that didn't happen, but. ...

Win the Section II Class D championship? Check, with a solid 73-63 win over upstart Saratoga Catholic last week.

Next on the Tanagers' list: a return trip to Hudson Valley Community College next weekend for the State Girls Basketball Tournament.

To get there, however, Hartford must win Sunday's regional final against Section VII champ Boquet Valley. That game — postponed from Saturday by the winter storm — is set for 11 a.m. at Clinton Community College, just south of Plattsburgh.

The winner advances to the state semifinals on Friday at 8 p.m. at HVCC, against either Heuvelton or Copenhagen.

"We set goals this year and we're hitting them all," said Jason Johnson, the Tanagers' fourth-year coach, whose team is 19-4 and ranked third in the state. "This is where we want to be, a shot at going to the state final four."

The only other Hartford team to make it this far was its last Section II championship team in 2005. Few of the current players were even born when Hartford suffered a last-second 35-34 regional final loss to Heuvelton at Clarkson University.

This year's Tanagers are powered by their two fifth-year varsity players: Nims and McFarren, who average 18.3 and 18.1 points per game, respectively. Nims, a 6-foot-1 post player, is averaging 12 rebounds, while the 5-4 McFarren has made 47 3-pointers.

"We'll use our big post down low, and if they collapse on that, we can pop it back out for open jump shots," Johnson said of Hartford's strong inside-outside game. "Our losses made us stronger, they made us more diligent about the way we move the ball, take care of the ball and play defense."

The Tanagers also get key contributions from 5-8 senior Isabelle French, who had 18 points and eight boards in the Section II final, and 5-9 sophomore Alawnah Dunda, who averages 8.5 points and 7 rebounds per game. Sophomore guard Cassie Wade brings tough defense to the starting lineup.

"They have athletic guards who can make you start your offense from farther out than you want, so we'll have to break that down," Boquet Valley coach Hokey McKinley said. "We don't have anyone that matches up with (Nims), and they have a nice point guard who can use both hands."

Boquet Valley comes in at 18-5 and ranked sixth in the state, following a 56-30 win over Schroon Lake in the Section VII final last week. Abbey Schwoebel, a 5-9 junior and the Griffins' top scorer, led the way with 27 points.

This is only the third year for Boquet Valley as a school — it was formed by the merger of the Westport and Elizabethtown-Lewis school districts. The Griffins played a tough schedule that included Class B schools like Beekmantown and Peru, and Class C champ Moriah.

An all-around talent, Schwoebel averages 22.4 points and 8 rebounds per game, and sophomore guard Ella Lobdell adds 11.5 ppg. Senior point guard Abby Monty will likely defend McFarren.

"We rely on Abbey (Schwoebel) to generate a lot of offense," McKinley said. "Team defense is our strength — our goal is to make shots difficult. If we win, it's because our defense can control their players. If we can't, we won't win."

"We've been working on this for a few years now," Johnson said. "We're pretty stoked, the community is all behind us. It's nice to see tiny little Hartford representing Section II."

