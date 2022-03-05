Hartford captures Class D championship

TROY — Hartford took command with a furious run to start the second half and held off Saratoga Catholic down the stretch Saturday for a 73-63 Class D girls basketball championship victory at Hudson Valley Community College.

The Tanagers (19-4) captured their first Section II title since winning back-to-back sectional crowns in 2004 and 2005.

Hartford is scheduled to face Section VII champion Boquet Valley on Saturday, March 12, at noon at Clinton Community College in Plattsburgh.

Tournament MVP Gabbie McFarren led four Hartford players in double figures with 21 points. Isabella French added 15 points, Alawnah Dunda scored 14 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and Karlee Nims had 12 points.

Saratoga Catholic's Ashley Upson kept the Saints (8-15) in the game with her game-high 25 points, and Allison Motler added 19 in the loss.

McFarren, Nims, Upson and Motler were joined on the all-tournament team by North Warren's Nicole Buckman and Northville's Hailey Monroe.

