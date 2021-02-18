Hadley-Luzerne girls edge Warrensburg in OT

WARRENSBURG — Maddie Lent went 3 for 4 from the foul line in overtime Wednesday to lift Hadley-Luzerne to a 43-41 victory over Warrensburg in Warren County girls basketball action.

Lent, one of six freshmen on the Eagles’ roster, led all scorers with 14 points as the teams opened play in the pandemic-delayed season.

“It was exciting for game one after having a year off,” Hadley-Luzerne coach Tyler Byrnes said. “Fortunately with a young team, we learned how to win a game early. We have two seniors, one sophomore and six freshmen, so we’re extremely young.”

Senior Kayla Kenny added 13 points and her sophomore sister, Jordanna, added 10 for the Eagles.

The game was the first in nearly a year for both teams, who normally compete in the Adirondack League. Warren County approved “high-risk” winter sports, including basketball, on Feb. 5, leaving the final decision to play up to individual school districts.

“We started last Tuesday, and we had to crunch the mandatory six practices in and get our offense and defense set with a young team,” Byrnes said. “It’s been a challenge, but they’re a hard-working group. The ninth-graders have stuck together through three sports.