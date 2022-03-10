Greenwich's Norah Niesz named Wasaren League girls basketball MVP

Greenwich junior point guard Norah Niesz was named the Most Valuable Player in Wasaren League girls basketball this season.
Niesz helped lead the Witches to a 20-0 regular-season record and a berth in the Section II Class C championship game.
Joining Niesz on the Wasaren League all-star first team are Greenwich sophomore guard Adrianna Rojas, Cambridge senior guard Stasia Epler, Mechanicville senior point guard Chloe Goverski, and forwards Emma Shields and Audrey Shields of Emma Willard.
Named to the second team were Greenwich eighth-grader Brooke Kuzmich, Cambridge junior Schuylar Nolan, Hoosick Falls seniors Olivia Estes and Amber MacNeil, and Tamarac sophomore Myanna Faraj.
Wasaren League Girls Basketball All-Stars
MVP — Norah Niesz, Jr., Greenwich
First Team
Player;Yr.;School
Adrianna Rojas;Soph.;Greenwich
Stasia Epler;Sr.;Cambridge
Chloe Goverski;Sr.;Mechanicville
Emma Shields;Sr.;Emma Willard
Audrey Shields;Soph.;Emma Willard
Second Team
Brooke Kuzmich;8th;Greenwich
Schuylar Nolan;Jr.;Cambridge
Olivia Estes;Sr.;Hoosick Falls
Amber MacNeil;Sr.;Hoosick Falls
Myanna Faraj;Soph.;Tamarac
Honorable Mention
Greenwich: Cate Abate, Jocelyn Spiezio, Grace Autiello. Cambridge: Sammi Crandall, Tristann Crandall, Chelle Daniels. Saratoga Catholic: Katie Cronin, Ashley Upson. Stillwater: Charisma Salecker, Riley O'Brien. Hoosick Falls: Mackenna Roberson, Marley McLellan. Hoosic Valley: Amanda Salisbury. Mechanicville: Allie Kenyon, Lila Christensen, Hailey Phelps, Jillian Germain. Tamarac: Sidney Phillips, Kayla Beaudoin, Abbie Yetto. Waterford: Carley Cordts, Maddy Atwood, Sophia Belonga. Emma Willard: Charlotte Lucarelli, Bailey Leone-Levine. Berlin-New Lebanon: McKenzie Krause.
