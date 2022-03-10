Greenwich's Norah Niesz named Wasaren League girls basketball MVP

Greenwich junior point guard Norah Niesz was named the Most Valuable Player in Wasaren League girls basketball this season.

Niesz helped lead the Witches to a 20-0 regular-season record and a berth in the Section II Class C championship game.

Joining Niesz on the Wasaren League all-star first team are Greenwich sophomore guard Adrianna Rojas, Cambridge senior guard Stasia Epler, Mechanicville senior point guard Chloe Goverski, and forwards Emma Shields and Audrey Shields of Emma Willard.

Named to the second team were Greenwich eighth-grader Brooke Kuzmich, Cambridge junior Schuylar Nolan, Hoosick Falls seniors Olivia Estes and Amber MacNeil, and Tamarac sophomore Myanna Faraj.

