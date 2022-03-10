 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greenwich's Norah Niesz named Wasaren League girls basketball MVP

Greenwich junior point guard Norah Niesz was named the Most Valuable Player in Wasaren League girls basketball this season.

Niesz helped lead the Witches to a 20-0 regular-season record and a berth in the Section II Class C championship game.

Joining Niesz on the Wasaren League all-star first team are Greenwich sophomore guard Adrianna Rojas, Cambridge senior guard Stasia Epler, Mechanicville senior point guard Chloe Goverski, and forwards Emma Shields and Audrey Shields of Emma Willard.

Named to the second team were Greenwich eighth-grader Brooke Kuzmich, Cambridge junior Schuylar Nolan, Hoosick Falls seniors Olivia Estes and Amber MacNeil, and Tamarac sophomore Myanna Faraj.

Wasaren League Girls Basketball All-Stars

MVP — Norah Niesz, Jr., Greenwich

First Team

Player;Yr.;School

Adrianna Rojas;Soph.;Greenwich

Stasia Epler;Sr.;Cambridge

Chloe Goverski;Sr.;Mechanicville

Emma Shields;Sr.;Emma Willard

Audrey Shields;Soph.;Emma Willard

Second Team

Brooke Kuzmich;8th;Greenwich

Schuylar Nolan;Jr.;Cambridge

Olivia Estes;Sr.;Hoosick Falls

Amber MacNeil;Sr.;Hoosick Falls

Myanna Faraj;Soph.;Tamarac

Honorable Mention

Greenwich: Cate Abate, Jocelyn Spiezio, Grace Autiello. Cambridge: Sammi Crandall, Tristann Crandall, Chelle Daniels. Saratoga Catholic: Katie Cronin, Ashley Upson. Stillwater: Charisma Salecker, Riley O'Brien. Hoosick Falls: Mackenna Roberson, Marley McLellan. Hoosic Valley: Amanda Salisbury. Mechanicville: Allie Kenyon, Lila Christensen, Hailey Phelps, Jillian Germain. Tamarac: Sidney Phillips, Kayla Beaudoin, Abbie Yetto. Waterford: Carley Cordts, Maddy Atwood, Sophia Belonga. Emma Willard: Charlotte Lucarelli, Bailey Leone-Levine. Berlin-New Lebanon: McKenzie Krause.

