PLATTSBURGH — Norah Niesz scored 19 points and Brooke Kuzmich added 16 as Greenwich beat Northeastern Clinton 49-41 on Wednesday in a Class C girls basketball state regional semifinal at Clinton Community College.

The unbeaten Witches (25-0) move on to face Canton in the regional final on Saturday at SUNY Potsdam (2:45 p.m.). The winner of that game advances to the state final four in Troy.

Greenwich led by two points at halftime and Northeastern Clinton tied the game at one point in the third quarter. But Niesz quickly made two straight field goals and the Witches were on top the rest of the way.

Bailee LaFountaine led Northeastern Clinton with 18 points.

Class C Regional Semifinal GREENWICH (25-0) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Grace Autiello;0;0;0;0 Brooke Kuzmich;2;3;3;16 Jocelyn Spiezio;0;0;0;0 Reegan Mullen;5;0;1;11 Norah Niesz;5;3;0;19 Cate Abate;1;0;1;3 Olivia Davis;0;0;0;0 Totals;13;6;5;48 NORTHEASTERN CLINTON (17-6) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Brynn Hite;0;0;0;0 Bailee LaFountaine;4;2;4;18 Laci Roberts;0;1;0;3 Alexa Turner;0;0;0;0 Desiree Dubois;4;1;2;13 Callie Racine;3;0;1;7 Totals;11;4;7;41 Greenwich;17;4;19;9 — 49 NE Clinton;4;15;11;11 — 41

