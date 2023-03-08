PLATTSBURGH — The bus ride from Greenwich was two hours plus, and the return trip was surely a happy one.

It was good practice. The Witches have an even longer journey coming after Wednesday's 49-41 victory over Northeastern Clinton in a Class C girls basketball state regional semifinal at Clinton Community College.

The Witches (25-0) will next face Canton in the regional final on Saturday at SUNY Potsdam (2:45 p.m.). The winner of that game advances to the state final four in Troy the following weekend.

Norah Niesz scored 19 points, Brooke Kuzmich recorded 16 points and Reegan Mullen added 11 in the Witches' Wednesday win, which was a struggle until the final minutes of the game. Greenwich was up by just two points at halftime and Northeastern Clinton tied it early the third quarter.

Niesz made some key baskets as Greenwich took control in the third quarter.

"She's as calm and collected as they get and the team looks to her for that leadership," coach Jason Slater said of Niesz. "When the going gets tough she’s able to keep her cool and just keep plugging away and doing what she’s got to do. The other kids follow that."

Slater said he was concerned about getting off to a good start, but the Witches were up 17-4 after the first eight minutes. It was the second quarter that gave them trouble. The visitors had a long dry spell and got their only field goal of the period on Kuzmich's late three-point play.

"I was more worried about ... the start of the game, just getting their bearings and feel for the court and a feel for an opponent we don’t know much about other than tape and things," Slater said. "We kept our cool. That’s what's gotten us through games all season long, senior leadership. They keep the team grounded enough to pull one out."

In an offense that has many moving parts and a different star every game, it was Niesz's turn to shine.

She scored on a runner and then drove the lane to give Greenwich a four-point lead early in the third quarter. Niesz hit two 3-pointers and scored 12 points total in the quarter and Kuzmich hit a 3 at the buzzer for a 40-30 lead.

The Witches had trouble getting inside on the Cougars in the first half, but figured that out after halftime.

"We finally got some inside looks when we got settled in," Slater said. "We were just too packed in at first, and once we got spread out and reversed the court a little bit, we got an opportunity to get the ball in the paint."

Northeastern Clinton was able to get the ball up the court against Greenwich's press, but Slater kept the press on for most of the game and felt it was effective.

"Obviously you think of the press as creating turnovers," he said, "but sometimes if you can just keep teams off schedule and not give them a full 23 seconds to run an offense, that’s as productive as creating turnovers. That’s why we continued to press as long as we did. They really never seemed to get too comfortable in an offensive set."

So it's back on the bus for Saturday's game, a three-hour-plus trek to the other side of the Adirondack Mountains.

"Our team is fun to hang out with, so we like the bus ride," Niesz said. "We’re looking forward to (Saturday)."

Bailee LaFountaine led Northeastern Clinton with 18 points.

Class C Regional Semifinal GREENWICH (25-0) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Grace Autiello;0;0;0;0 Brooke Kuzmich;2;3;3;16 Jocelyn Spiezio;0;0;0;0 Reegan Mullen;5;0;1;11 Norah Niesz;5;3;0;19 Cate Abate;1;0;1;3 Olivia Davis;0;0;0;0 Totals;13;6;5;48 NORTHEASTERN CLINTON (17-6) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Brynn Hite;0;0;0;0 Bailee LaFountaine;4;2;4;18 Laci Roberts;0;1;0;3 Alexa Turner;0;0;0;0 Desiree Dubois;4;1;2;13 Callie Racine;3;0;1;7 Totals;11;4;7;41 Greenwich;17;4;19;9 — 49 NE Clinton;4;15;11;11 — 41

