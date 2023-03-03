TROY — Greenwich just wanted the chance to play Duanesburg again.

The Witches got that chance on Friday, just about one year after Duanesburg ended their 2021-22 season. And this time, they got the outcome they wanted.

Brooke Kuzmich scored 21 points as Greenwich beat Duanesburg 51-43 in the Class C-CC playoff of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament at Hudson Valley Community College. The Witches, ranked third in the state, improved to 24-0 and earned a spot in the state playoffs.

“Our goal literally in the locker room at the end of last season was, we’re going to get back here, and it’s probably going to be them, and it’s going to be our turn,” coach Jason Slater said.

“Everybody was locked in and focused,” Slater said of Friday’s game. “They weren’t going to be denied tonight. They’ve had it on their minds since last year. Everything they’ve done from that point was all about getting ready for this game. Not overlooking anybody along the way, but we knew if we took care of business, we’d get another shot at them.”

The Witches will play in a state regional semifinal on Wednesday at Clinton Community College in Plattsburgh against Northeastern Clinton or Northern Adirondack of Section VII (5 p.m.). It’s Greenwich girls basketball's first appearance in state play since 1994.

Kuzmich, a freshman, shot 7 for 10 from the field and grabbed 11 rebounds. She was coming off an MVP performance in the Class CC championship game against Corinth.

“She’s as smooth as they get,” Slater said. “Her basketball IQ and skill level ... you wouldn’t know she was a freshman. She just gets the job done. She doesn’t get intimidated.”

Reegan Mullen finished with 12 points for Greenwich and Grace Autiello added eight. The Witches’ defense rose to the occasion, keeping Duanesburg to single-digits in three of four quarters.

Greenwich took only 17 shots in the second half but made 11 of them (65%). The Witches also passed up 3-pointers for most of the game, getting all but one of their field goals inside 2-point range.

“We take and make a lot of 3s,” Slater said. “That wasn’t the game plan, but we were taking what they gave us. We were able to get to the basket, get to the lane and get to the foul line.”

Alex Moses (18 points) and Allison O'Hanlon (16 points) led the way for Duanesburg (18-7), who were ranked right behind Greenwich in the state poll.

The Witches won despite playing without Adrianna Rojas, who is out for the season with an injury. She was hurt last year during the early stages of Greenwich’s loss to Duanesburg in the Class C title game.

“One significant difference, last year she got hurt four minutes into the game, and now we’re trying to scramble,” Slater said. “Not that we wanted her to get hurt, but we’ve had two games without her and we’ve been working together without her to prepare. As bad as it is she’s hurt, we’ve had time to prepare without her.”

Class C-CC Playoff DUANESBURG (18-7) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Hannah Mulhern;0;0;2;2 Ella Raymond;1;0;0;2 Kate O'Hanlon;1;1;0;5 Alex Moses;0;5;3;18 Allison O'Hanlon;5;0;6;16 Alison Bates;0;0;0;0 Marisa James;0;0;0;0 Totals;7;6;11;43 GREENWICH (24-0) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Brooke Kuzmich;7;0;7;21 Norah Niesz;1;1;0;5 Reegan Mullen;5;0;2;12 Cate Abate;1;0;1;3 Grace Autiello;2;0;4;8 Olivia Davis;1;0;0;2 Jocelyn Spiezio;0;0;0;0 Totals;17;1;14;51 Duanesburg;8;9;9;17 — 43 Greenwich;8;11;10;22 — 51