Greenwich rolls into Class C title game

COLONIE — Adrianna Rojas scored 18 points as Greenwich cruised to a 58-31 win over Berne-Knox in a Class C semifinal of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament on Tuesday.

The Witches, who improved to 23-0, will take on the winner of the Corinth/Duanesburg game on Saturday in the championship game at Hudson Valley Community College (11 a.m.). The Greenwich boys are also playing for a title, having won their Class CC semifinal on Monday night.

Norah Niesz scored 15 points and Grace Autiello added 12 for the Witches. Alexis Wright led Berne-Knox with 18 points.

Check back later for more results from Class C.

