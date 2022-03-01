Greenwich rolls into Class C final; Corinth loses

COLONIE — Greenwich hasn’t had a close game yet in the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament, but they’ll face a tough challenger in their next one.

Adrianna Rojas scored 18 points as the Witches cruised to a 58-31 win over Berne-Knox in a Class C semifinal on Tuesday. The Witches, who improved to 23-0, will take on Duanesburg on Saturday in the championship game at Hudson Valley Community College (11 a.m.).

Duanesburg is the No. 1 seed and ranked second in the state by the New York State Sportswriters Association. Greenwich, the tournament’s second seed, is ranked fourth.

Norah Niesz scored 15 points and Grace Autiello added 12 for the Witches on Tuesday. Alexis Wright led Berne-Knox with 18 points.

“We just played great defense, forced a bunch of turnovers early, got out to a big first-quarter lead, kept stretching the lead, just played a great overall game,” Greenwich coach Jason Slater said. “Anybody that was in there at any given time was contributing.”

Both Greenwich and Duanesburg have dominated their games so far in the tournament.

“We’re both quick, athletic teams kids that can shoot and play defense,” Slater said. “I think it’s a really good matchup.”

This has been a good winter for basketball at Greenwich. The boys team won its Class CC semifinal on Monday night and will play for the title on Friday.

Corinth saw its previously unbeaten season come to a close in Tuesday’s second game at Colonie. Duanesburg jumped out to an early lead and was a 66-23 winner over the Tomahawks.

Greenwich 58, Berne-Knox 31 Berne-Knox ;2P;3P;FT;TP Ashlee Stevens;0;0;1;1 Grace Tymchyn;1;1;0;5 Claire Scram;0;0;0;0 Katie Stevens;1;0;1;3 Alyssa Daguillo;0;0;0;0 McKenzie Schwenk;2;0;0;4 Emily Edwards;0;0;0;0 Alexis Wright;7;0;4;18 Totals;11;1;6;31 Greenwich (23-0) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Grace Autiello;1;3;1;12 Brooke Kuzmich;1;1;0;5 Kylie Allen;0;0;0;0 Adrianna Rojas;7;0;4;18 Jocelyn Spiezio;0;0;0;0 Reegan Mullen;0;0;0;0 Norah Niesz;1;4;1;15 Kate Abate;4;0;0;8 Ryan Skiff;0;0;0;0 McKenna Smith;0;0;0;0 Totals;14;8;6;58 Berne-Knox;6;10;5;10 — 31 Greenwich;21;15;15;7 — 58

Duanesburg 66, Corinth 23 Duanesburg ;2P;3P;FT;TP Ella Moses;2;0;0;4 Alex Moses;2;2;1;11 Madison Meyer;8;2;2;24 Ilayna Guerara;0;0;0;0 Cassidy Miakisz;2;0;0;4 Kate O'Hanlon;1;0;0;2 Dianna Esa;0;1;0;3 Lauren Capron;2;1;0;7 Allison O'Hanlon;2;1;1;8 Hannah Mulhern;1;0;1;3 Totals;20;7;5;66 Corinth (22-1) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Olivia Mann;0;0;0;0 Emily Dingmon;2;0;3;7 Taylor Stone;0;0;0;0 Alexis Crossman;2;0;0;4 Whitney Cameron;0;0;2;2 Maddie DeLisle;1;0;0;2 Sarah Pita;1;0;0;2 Deandra Gill;2;0;2;6 Totals;8;0;7;23 Corinth;0;4;4;15 — 23 Duanesburg;16;16;27;7 — 66

