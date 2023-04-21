Three players from Section II champion Greenwich earned high honors on the Class C Girls Basketball All-State teams.

Senior guard Norah Niesz, who averaged 17 points per game for the Witches and earned Wasaren League MVP honors, made the all-state second team. Freshman guard Brooke Kuzmich, who averaged 16.8 ppg, was named to the third team. Junior guard Adrianna Rojas, who was injured during sectionals after averaging 15.3 ppg, made the seventh team. The trio led Greenwich to a program-best 26-1 record and a spot in the Class C state semifinals.

Corinth junior forward Emily Dingmon, the Adirondack League MVP was named to the all-state fifth team in Class C, and Whitehall junior forward Sam Howland made the 10th team. Both players averaged 16.3 ppg this season.

Cambridge senior point guard Schuylar Nolan, who led the team with 16.1 ppg, made the12th team. Warrensburg sophomore Eliana York and senior Kara Bacon were honorable mention in Class C, along with Hadley-Luzerne senior forward Jordanna Kenny.

Queensbury sophomore guard Shea Canavan, who averaged 14.9 ppg for the Spartans, made the all-state 11th team in Class A. South Glens Falls senior forward Kate McDonough was named to the 14th team after averaging 14 points and 11.4 rebounds per game this season. Hudson Falls junior guard Seneca Williamson, who averaged 15.2 ppg, made the 17th team.

In Class D, senior forward Dakotah Cutting of Schroon Lake was chosen for the all-state fifth team. She averaged 13 points and 11.3 rebounds per game for the Wildcats. Bolton freshman forward Jadynn Egloff, who averaged 17.4 ppg, made the ninth team.

In Class B, Schuylerville senior guard Macey Koval was an honorable mention selection.

Saratoga Springs senior forward Natasha Chudy, who averaged 18.7 ppg, made the all-state sixth team in Class AA. Blue Streaks teammate Carly Wise, a junior forward who averaged 16.1 ppg, was chosen for the 12th team.