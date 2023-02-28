TROY — Brooke Kuzmich hates those postgame interviews, but it's something the newly crowned MVP of the Class CC tournament may have to get used to.

Only a freshman, she prefers to let her game do the talking.

Tuesday night, Kuzmich led undefeated Greenwich to a 53-39 victory over Corinth in the Class CC final of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament at Hudson Valley Community College.

Kuzmich, a cat-quick guard with a nose for the ball, finished with 17 points, six rebounds and seven steals as the Witches (23-0) earned another shot at Duanesburg in the Class C-CC playoff, set for Friday at 4:30 p.m. at HVCC. Greenwich lost to Duanesburg in last year's Class C championship, as there was no split class a year ago.

"It feels good to get a W this time," Kuzmich said after the Witches wrapped up their first Section II girls basketball title since 2010.

"The girls have worked a long time since we were here last year in this particular round and came up short," said Greenwich coach Jason Slater, whose team is ranked fourth in the state, one spot ahead of Duanesburg. "They were looking forward to getting back here, got the job done, but there's still some work to do. Duanesburg's an outstanding opponent and we're looking forward to the challenge."

The challenge was made more difficult by junior guard Adrianna Rojas' recent season-ending knee injury, as she went down for the second year in a row.

But the Witches have a roster full of quality players. Senior Norah Niesz scored 14 points and nabbed seven steals for the Witches, who also got nine points and seven rebounds from senior Cate Abate.

Kuzmich and Niesz helped Greenwich jump out to a 21-8 first-quarter lead over the third-seeded Tomahawks, and Kuzmich finished off the first half with back-to-back layups — the second off a steal-and-dish by Niesz for a 31-15 halftime lead.

The Witches' defense held Corinth scoreless for the final 5:30 of the first half.

"Obviously Brooke has been great — she always steps up, but everyone else has been stepping up," said Niesz, who joined Kuzmich on the all-tournament team.

"We're all good at getting each other open," Kuzmich said. "We all see the court pretty well, so it's easy to get open."

But the Tomahawks (20-3) did not go quietly or easily, scoring four straight layups, three in a row by junior forward Emily Dingmon, to start the third quarter. Dingmon and junior guard Taylor Stone slashed inside for all 14 of Corinth's points in the third quarter to pull within 39-29 heading into the final period.

Sectional playoff schedule The sectional playoff schedule. Updated with schedule changes in the boys tournament.

Stone led Corinth with 14 points. Dingmon added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and senior Alexis Crossman had seven steals. Stone and Dingmon also made the all-tournament team.

"We knew that they're a good team and we had to play our best to beat them," Niesz said. "They definitely have a couple of really good players, like Emily Dingmon — she's a tough matchup for us because we're not very post-heavy, but all-around they're just a really well-coached team."

Kuzmich opened the fourth quarter with a layup and a pair of foul shots as the Witches extended their lead to 48-31, before Corinth freshman Whitney Cameron splashed a pair of 3-pointers. A trey by Niesz and a driving layup by Kuzmich sealed the 14-point victory, however.

"I think our composure — we've got a lot of senior leadership," Slater said of how Greenwich held off the hard-charging Tomahawks. "This group of girls has played a lot of basketball over the last couple of years. Norah is kind of our constant — she doesn’t get rattled, doesn't turn the ball over. We talked about in timeouts and halftime (that) every possession counts, take care of the ball, get a stop and finish this thing out."

"It feels great," Niesz said. "We've been working really hard and we're grateful to have this opportunity again."

Class CC Final CORINTH (20-3) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Emily Dingmon;6;0;0;12 Whitney Cameron;0;2;0;6 Taylor Stone;7;0;0;14 Riley Dumas;0;0;0;0 Alexis Crossman;2;0;1;5 Caitlyn Crossman;1;0;0;2 Totals;16;2;2;39 GREENWICH (23-0) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Brooke Kuzmich;6;1;2;17 Norah Niesz;4;2;0;14 Reegan Mullen;2;0;1;5 Cate Abate;4;0;1;9 Grace Autiello;1;0;0;2 Jocelyn Spiezio;0;0;0;0 Mckenna Smith;0;0;0;0 Olivia Davis;1;0;4;6 Totals;18;3;8;53 Corinth;8;7;14;10 — 39 Greenwich;21;10;8;14 — 53