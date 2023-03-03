TROY — Brooke Kuzmich scored 21 points as Greenwich beat Duanesburg 51-43 in the Class C-CC playoff of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament on Friday at Hudson Valley Community College.

The Witches earned a trip to the state regional tournament, starting with a semifinal on Wednesday at Clinton Community College in Plattsburgh against the Section VII champion (5 p.m.). The Witches, ranked third in the state, improved to 24-0.

Kuzmich shot 7 for 10 from the field and grabbed 11 rebounds. Reegan Mullen finished with 12 points for Greenwich and Grace Autiello added eight. As a team, Greenwich shot 65 percent in the second half.

Alex Moses (18 points) and Allison O'Hanlon (16) led the way for Duanesburg (18-7), the overall Class C champion from last year.

Check back later for a full story on this game.

Class C-CC Playoff DUANESBURG (18-7) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Hannah Mulhern;0;0;2;2 Ella Raymond;1;0;0;2 Kate O'Hanlon;1;1;0;5 Alex Moses;0;5;3;18 Allison O'Hanlon;5;0;6;16 Alison Bates;0;0;0;0 Marisa James;0;0;0;0 Totals;7;6;11;43 GREENWICH (24-0) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Brooke Kuzmich;7;0;7;21 Norah Niesz;1;1;0;5 Reegan Mullen;5;0;2;12 Cate Abate;1;0;1;3 Grace Autiello;2;0;4;8 Olivia Davis;1;0;0;2 Jocelyn Spiezio;0;0;0;0 Totals;17;1;14;51 Duanesburg;8;9;9;17 — 43 Greenwich;8;11;10;22 — 51