TROY — Brooke Kuzmich scored 21 points as Greenwich beat Duanesburg 51-43 in the Class C-CC playoff of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament on Friday at Hudson Valley Community College.
The Witches earned a trip to the state regional tournament, starting with a semifinal on Wednesday at Clinton Community College in Plattsburgh against the Section VII champion (5 p.m.). The Witches, ranked third in the state, improved to 24-0.
Kuzmich shot 7 for 10 from the field and grabbed 11 rebounds. Reegan Mullen finished with 12 points for Greenwich and Grace Autiello added eight. As a team, Greenwich shot 65 percent in the second half.
Alex Moses (18 points) and Allison O'Hanlon (16) led the way for Duanesburg (18-7), the overall Class C champion from last year.
