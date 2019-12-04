Argyle
Coach: Terry Chamberlain
League: Adirondack
2018-19: 6-8 league, 8-14 overall
Key players who moved on: Hailee Liddle, Carly Kennedy, Liz Russ
Starting lineup: Erica Liddle, Paige Cormie, Lillianna Kingsley, Shelby Caprood, Bryanne Mattison, Madison Gillis/Kylee Humiston.
Outlook: The Scots do not have a lot of varsity experience and numbers are down, so the emphasis will be on team play. Argyle has only two seniors in point guard Erica Liddle and post player Shelby Caprood, and there are lots of roles to be filled. Most of the players are sophomores, but coach Terry Chamberlain likes this hard-working group.
Bolton
Coach: Luke Schweickert
League: Mountain and Valley
2018-19: 14-1 , 17-6, lost in Section VII Class D final
Key players who moved on: Molly Showers, Kiara Mantz
Starting lineup: N/A
Outlook: Junior Maria Baker, at point guard, was the league MVP last season and has a chance to reach 1,000 career points this season. Junior Kate Van Auken has been a league first-team all-star for three straight years. She's a solid rebounder and can also hit the 1K scoring mark. Freshman Jane Pfau should gain confidence from her role on last year's team. The Eagles must integrate their youth.
Cambridge
Coach: Bob Phillips
League: Wasaren
2018-19: 10-1, 25-1, Class C state champions
Key players who moved on: None
Starting lineup: Sophie Phillips, Lilly Phillips, Stasia Epler, McKayla McLenithan, Fiona Mooney, Ruth Nolan
Outlook: The Indians captured their first Class C state championship last year with four sophomores and a freshman as starters, and they're all a year older this season. Twins Sophie and Lilly Phillips are among the elite players in Section II, along with center Fiona Mooney. Sharpshooting sophomore Stasia Epler can keep defenses honest, as can Ruth Nolan, and McKayla McLenithan is tough in the post at both ends of the court.
Corinth
Coach: Kelly Hoertkorn
League: Adirondack
2018-19: 7-7, 9-12
Key players who moved on: N/A
Starting lineup: Alex Carney, Alexa Abbatantuono, Maddie DeLisle, Anika Parnell, Miranda Dockum.
Outlook: Corinth has six seniors who are in their third year on varsity, so a lot of skill and experience return, if not size. Alex Carney has speed and toughness, and is the team's top defender. Alexa Abbatantuono is a strong ball handler and shooter, while DeLisle has a great understanding of the game and can also shoot and handle the ball well.
Fort Ann
Coach: Katelyn White
League: Adirondack
2018-19: 4-10 league, 10-11 overall
Key players who moved on: Kayla Bailey, Amanda Godfrey
Starting lineup: Sarah Paige, Faith Lehoisky, Mary Hernandez, Natalie Cody, Riley Echeandia, Angel Aratare
Outlook: First-year coach Katelyn White believes the Cardinals can keep a fast pace and trap on defense, but knows half the team are freshmen, so some building must happen. Point guard Sarah Paige sees the whole floor and can rebound well. Mary Hernandez and Faith Lehoisky bring some paint presence, while Natalie Cody is a smart defender.
Fort Edward
Coach: Jason Thomas
League: Adirondack
2018-19: 13-1, 15-7
Key players who moved on: Mady Thomas, Molly Doty
Starting lineup: N/A
Outlook: Coach Jason Thomas believes he'll need a complete team effort every night for the Flying Forts to be successful. For now, he sees rebounding and turnovers as areas to improve upon. He also hopes the team develops consistency. The Forts can build around returning veterans Gaby Thomas, Morgan Fish and Caitlin Mahoney.
Glens Falls
Coach: Mark Girard
League: Foothills
2018-19: 5-13, 7-15
Key players who moved on: Anna Bayle, Felicity Williams
Starting lineup: Lexi Cutter, Halee Girard, Avery Hill, Ashley Bordeaux, Aliza Williams
Outlook: The Indians are very young and will have to turn defense into offense in order to be successful. Avery Hill is the tallest player and will have to be a rebounding force, Clara Avery is extremely quick and will need to bring energy on the defensive end.
Granville
Coach: Adam Langworthy
League: Adirondack
2018-19: 3-11, 5-15
Key players who moved on: Andrea Haynes, Jordan Myer
Starting lineup: Hayley Corlew, Brynna Perry, Bailey Phillips, Aspen Williams, Lexy Zovistoski
Outlook: The Golden Horde have several returners, but are still youthful. They'll have size in the post, thanks to Bailey Phillips, Aspen Williams and Lexy Zovistoski, all of whom can also score. Hayley Corlew and Brynna Perry bring leadership, ball-handling and scoring skills.
Greenwich
Coach: Jason Slater
League: Wasaren
2018-19: 4-8, 13-9
Key players who moved on: Emma Brophy
Starting lineup: Molly Brophy, Jess Morrill, Norah Niesz, Dylan Skiff, Adrianna Rojas
Outlook: The Witches are talented and athletic, but young, so how quickly game maturity comes will determine some things. Molly Brophy averaged 22.9 ppg last season and reached the 1,000-career-point mark as a sophomore. Jess Morrill is the Witches' key to rebounding and post defense.
Hadley-Luzerne
Coach: Tyler Byrnes
League: Adirondack
2018-19: 0-14, 1-19
Key players who moved on: Kassidy Plummer, Autumn Moffitt
Starting lineup: Madison Lent, Serena Goman, Jordanna Kenny, Kayla Kenny, Gabby Graham, Elaina Diamond
Outlook: The Eagles have a young, guard-oriented roster, and a big challenge will be building up the players to the pace and physicality of varsity. Madison Lent and Kayla Kenny will lead the team with their energy and experience.
Hartford
Coach: Jason Johnson
League: Adirondack
2018-19: 9-5, 14-8
Key players who moved on: Cami Rogers, Lauren Wicks, Kayleigh Wade
Starting lineup: Gabrielle McFarren, Karlee Nims, Abigail Monroe, Isabelle French, Hannah Monroe, Alexis Sesselman
Outlook: The Tanagers are younger this season, but talented. Two 6-footers, Karlee Nims and Abigail Monroe, join complementary outside shooters. Gabbie McFarren has great ball control at the point and can also shoot well. Isabelle French can defend well and handle the ball, while Hannah Monroe can shoot and defend.
Hudson Falls
Coach: Ross Cortese
League: Foothills
2018-19: 5-13, 5-16
Key players who moved on: Grace Davis
Starting lineup: Brinley Inglee, Madison Phillips, Hailie Casey, Danielle Hogan, Mikayla Varney, Kayleigh Osterhaudt
Outlook: New coach Ross Cortese is hopeful that his team plays good defense in an always-competitive league. Fortunately, he has good senior leadership. Brinley Inglee is the Tigers' best offensive player, she averaged 16.3 ppg last year. Madison Phillips, Danielle Hogan and Hailie Casey are good all-around players.
Johnsburg-Minerva
Coach: Ryan Carpenter
League: Mountain and Valley
2018-19: 9-3, 11-7 (Johnsburg). 2-8, 5-11 (Minerva-Newcomb)
Key players who moved on: Khaleah Cleveland
Starting lineup: Kate Wimberly, Molly Deshetsky, Cassie Dunbar, Aileen Stevens, Chelsea Wright
Outlook: The loss of Khaleah Cleveland to graduation will be big, but with the athletic merger, there is a group that will keep things balanced. Kate Wimberly is tall and athletic, able to bring the ball up the floor and play down low. Molly Deshetsky will be low post, but has outside-shot ability, while Aileen Stevens and Cassie Dunbar will split the point guard role to start.
Lake George
Coach: Rob Tefft
League: Adirondack
2018-19: 12-2, 19-3
Key players who moved on: Graceann Bennett, Nikki Hladik, Samantha Jeckel, Jade Baker, Rachel Green, Alysia Kane
Starting lineup: N/A
Outlook: With the graduation of several players — most prominently all-state player Graceann Bennett, now at Georgetown — the Warriors have just two players returning with varsity experience, with nine underclassmen. Senior forward Ava Pushor is a veteran who'll play important minutes. Junior Mikayla Duffy will be looked to for scoring and rebounding. Senior Maria Knoop will have to hit from the perimeter, while sophomores Emma Abrantes and Brenna Metivier will play significant minutes.
Mechanicville
Coach: Blain Goverski
League: Wasaren
2018-19: 7-5, 17-8, Section II Class B champion
Key players who moved on: Taylor Grayson, Ashley Higgins
Starting lineup: Charli Goverski, Jada Brown, Amy DiSiena, Gianna Cavotta, Chloe Goverski
Outlook: The Red Raiders have put in summer ball and weightlifting in anticipation of defending their title. All five starters are capable scorers, notably Charli Goverski and Amy DiSiena, who are both versatile offensively. Jada Brown is an assist/steal guard. Gianna Cavotta has improved her 3-point shooting and AJ Analdo is a top rebounder and defender.
North Warren
Coach: P.J. Hogan
League: Adirondack
2018-19: 8-8, 14-9, lost in Section II Class D final
Key players who moved on: Sydney Gagnon, Jaclyn Urtz
Starting lineup: Lauren Monroe, Jodi Bartlett, Kaitlin Kramar, Nicole Buckman, Tia Buttino
Outlook: The Cougars have several returning players who are blending with young talent, but they don't have a lot of height and they're learning a new system. Veteran guard Lauren Monroe is taking on a leadership role after the graduation of point guard Sydney Gagnon. Jodi Bartlett and Kaitlin Kramar bring a physical presence to the paint.
Queensbury
Coach: Megan Bethel
League: Foothills
2018-19: 17-1, 21-2, lost in Section II Class A final
Key players who moved on: None
Starting lineup: Meghan O'Connor, Abby Doin, Hope Sullivan, Kaileigh Hunt, Hailey Ballard
Outlook: The Spartans return nine players, including five senior starters, and are fast and athletic. Doin led the team in 3-pointers and is a stalwart defender. Sullivan has a high IQ and can score at will. O'Connor returns from an injury and will need to control the game's tempo. Hunt will be asked to score and rebound more. Ballard, a 6-footer, was the team's top scorer and has great athleticism.
Salem
Coach: Keith Beattie
League: Adirondack
2018-19: 5-9, 8-13 overall
Key players who moved on: None
Starting lineup: Mikayah Rushinski, Brianna Boyark, MacKenzie Spencer, Blake Riche, Amber Terry
Outlook: Beattie thinks the Generals can play with anyone if they play solid defense and rebound. Rushinski is a fourth-year varsity starter who averaged nearly 10 ppg last season, is a top defender and will probably play nearly every minute. The 6-2 Spencer is a third-year starter who averaged 10.6 ppg last season and is a tough rebounder.
Saratoga Catholic
Coach: Damian Fantauzzi
League: Wasaren
2018-19: 2-9, 4-18
Key players who moved on: Ann McKenna
Starting lineup: Ashley Upson, Katie Cronin, Ryleigh Dempsey, Lauren Maher, Grace O'Reilly, Emy Murray
Outlook: Five seniors — Ria Walsh, Faith McKenna, Lauren Maher, Grace O'Reilly and Emy Murray — all have experience that will hopefully carry the Saints. Watch sophomores Katie Cronin and Ashley Upson. The group has potential, and coach Damian Fantauzzi is hopeful it can come together by midseason in a strong league.
Saratoga Springs
Coach: Robin Chudy
League: Suburban
2018-19: 13-3, 17-6, lost in Section II Class AA final
Key players who moved on: Kerry Flaherty
Starting lineup: Catherine (Dolly) Cairns, Abby Ray, Natasha Chudy, Lauren Patnode, Katie Clawson
Outlook: It's a talented group again this season. The Blue Streaks play well in transition, led by outstanding point guard Dolly Cairns. Abby Ray is a defensive and offensive talent. Natasha Chudy was the leading rebounder as an eighth-grader last year, and Lauren Patnode's athleticism helps her at both ends.
Schuylerville
Coach: Jason Mehan
League: Foothills
2018-19: 0-18, 0-20
Key players who moved on: N/A
Starting lineup: Eliza Barton, Anya Vautrin, Macey Koval, Lauren King, Molly Vianese
Outlook: The Black Horses' biggest challenge is youth, as there is only one senior and three freshmen are expected to contribute immediately. Eliza Barton and Macey Koval lead a two-guard attack. Anya Vautrin provides speed, while freshman Lauren King has size, but can play inside or outside.
South Glens Falls
Coach: Bill Hart
League: Foothills
2018-19: 7-11 league, 9-12 overall
Key players who moved on: Emma Bovair, Amya Naja, Caroline Kimmell, Keagan Lajeunesse
Starting lineup: Zoe Lanfear, Hannah Breen, Haley Breen, Courtney Robarge, Sydney Hart
Outlook: The Bulldogs have seven returners, but just one senior, Zoe Lanfear, who's a presence and great defender. South High wants to be better on the road this season. Hannah Breen is a third-year player with great shooting ability and quickness. Sydney Hart, a returning freshman, worked hard in the offseason to improve her overall game.
Stillwater
Coach: Matthew LeMoyne
League: Wasaren
2018-19: 2-10, 4-16
Key players who moved on: Kelly Moran
Starting lineup: Brooke Pickett, Marley Mueller, Molly Sheehan, Trinity Cutler, Leah Lescault, Devon Wagner
Outlook: Three starters return for the Warriors, who need to avoid foul trouble and turnovers, and find points. Marley Mueller is a great rebounder who has to play all five positions. She's an effective defender and all-range scorer. Brooke Pickett is a key both offensively and defensively, while Molly Sheehan — a three-year-starter, is a threat from outside.
Ticonderoga
Coach: Rick Smith
League: Champlain Valley
2018-19: 1-10, 3-16
Key players who moved on: Saidi St. Andrews, Aubrey Smith, Emily Purkey
Starting lineup: Jade Charboneau, Cassidy Mattison, Kaelyn Rice, Kennedy Davis, Molly Price
Outlook: The very young Sentinels have players with good instincts, but they will need to adapt to the varsity game quickly. Sophia Dorsett and Jade Charboneau will share the point guard duties. Cassidy Mattison will be asked to contribute offensively, Kaelyn Rice and Kennedy Davis will patrol the paint, while Molly Price is a solid guard.
Warrensburg
Coach: Scott Smith
League: Adirondack
2018-19: 13-1, 20-3
Key players who moved on: Megan Hughes, Danielle Baker, Dianne Curtis, Mattie Castro
Starting lineup: Hope Boland, Abigail Ranous, Aubrey Ranous, Tenisha Tyrell, Sara Langworthy
Outlook: The Burghers are coming off a season in which they reached the Class C sectional semifinals. Though they lost a 1,000-point scorer in Megan Hughes, they return four starters, led by point guard Hope Boland. Abigail Ranous emerged as a scoring threat, averaging 14.7 ppg, and twin Aubrey is a strong rebounder. Sara Langworthy has good range and is a top defender.
Whitehall
Coach: Boyd Hunt
League: Adirondack
2018-19: 6-8, 13-9
Key players who moved on: Jessica Moore, Kennedy O'Dell
Starting lineup: Zoe Eggleston, Kyrie Smith, Madison Gould, Riley West, Olivia Whiting
Outlook: The Railroaders' strength should be their defense, while they will try to maintain offensive consistency. They would like to play a quicker pace but still under control. Zoe Eggleston is a good ballhandler and scorer. Kyrie Smith, at power forward, handles the ball well and can score. Freshman Madison Gould can drive well, while Ashlyn Groesbeck can shoot well.
