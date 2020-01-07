Fort Edward tops Hartford in game of ranked teams

FORT EDWARD — It was a big battle between small schools.

Fort Edward earned a 58-52 win over Hartford in an Adirondack League girls basketball game between the top squads in the league’s Division III and two of the better Class D schools in the section.

The Flying Forts (4-0 league, 7-1 overall) outscored the Tanagers 29-19 in the first half before Hartford (5-1, 7-2) outscored Fort Edward 16-8 in the third quarter.

“In the first half we moved our feet and kept our hands up on defense, and we were able to run on offense and get some easy fast-break points,” Fort Edward coach Jason Thomas said. “In the third, it was almost the exact opposite.”

Thomas said Hartford’s size got the Forts in foul trouble.

“They’re a good team and they made a run,” he said.

But Fort Edward made five 3-pointers in the fourth en route to the win. Gaby Thomas’ triple-double of 17 points, 18 rebounds and 11 assists led the Forts. Gabby Kholstinin added 15 points, all on 3’s, with Haley Condon scoring 11.

Coach Thomas said it was Gaby’s best game yet.